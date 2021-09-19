Kartal continues the hot British Pro League format towards eventual success.





Sonay Kartal’s dominance showed her winning the women’s final for the third week in a row, beating Emma Wilson and scoring a British Pro League hat-trick.

The finalist, 19-year-old South Coast star Kartal has won the previous two British Pro League events and had success in Weeks 5 and 6 at Aldershot and Chelsea respectively.

And she made three out of three at the University of Bath, beating Wilson in a 6-0, 6-3 straight set.

Kartal said: Looks like they’ve been in shape since yesterday. [the semi-finals].

“I didn’t really give her. [Wilson] Lots of opportunities to gain the upper hand in a positive match.

“I kept my forced error count pretty low and I was really dominating the court with my forehand.”

The Premier League of British tennis, the innovative UK Pro League, is the only domestic competition for the UK’s top professional players, competing in nine weeks to advance to Final Week at the Shrewsbury Club in November.

With prize pools of over £500,000 at stake throughout the season, you won’t miss all the thrills and spills live on BT Sport, The tennis Channel and UKproleague.tv.

Completed one after another, Sonay Kartal is the winner of Week 6! 🥇

Sonay ended the week with an amazing performance, beating her 6-1 and 6-2 in a row in the final against Stresnakova. pic.twitter.com/95CYqqN8F

— UK Pro League Tennis (@UKPLague) 29 August 2021

Kartal, who attended Final Week of the UK Pro Series last season in Weybridge, added: “For me, the Pro League has been really beneficial.

“I used it as match play to get used to the stress of going abroad and playing tournaments and to make sure I fit perfectly when I play.

“They are a great and guaranteed match. It was unique and definitely helped a lot.”

Meanwhile, in the men’s final, Giles Hussey defeated Billy Harris 6-3 6-4 in a streak set, and Hussey, who trains in the bass, admits that a familiar environment has contributed to his professional league success.

“I thought today’s game was really good. I executed my game plan and thought I served really well, both sets had a good start and kept serving. I was very happy with it.”

“I thought it was a good week, a good debut. Overall I really enjoyed the event. Just being in Bath is great because Bath is my home center and where I train.

“So I became very familiar with the courthouse and the facilities and I really enjoyed the event.”

And Hussey’s next trip will be a trip to Mexico, where the 24-year-old wants to continue his recent streak after winning the English Pro League.

Hussey added: “I’m taking a few days off and flying to Cancun on Wednesday!

“Hopefully we can keep good form and get some points.”

Elsewhere, Alice Gillan beat Emily Appleton 6-4, 6-1 in the women’s 3rd place match, and Sean Hodkin beat Dan Cox 6-4, 7-5 in the men’s match.

With a prize pool of around £500,000 and broadcast live on BT Sport, The tennis Channel and UKproleague.tv, the UK Pro League is the only place where groups of British players come together to compete all year round.

