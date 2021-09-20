Use of COVID Boosters Could Be Scaled Up, US Health Officials Say | Coronavirus pandemic News





The FDA advisory body this week recommended booster shots of the coronavirus for people over 65 and those at high risk.

Senior health officials in the United States have said broader approval of COVID-19 booster injections could be weeks away, after a Food and Drug Administration (FDA) expert advisory panel recommended a third shot this week for a limited segment of the population.

The director of the National Institutes of Health said on Friday that the decision by FDA panels to limit booster injections of Pfizer COVID-19 to Americans aged 65 and older as well as those at high risk of serious illness was a preliminary step.

In an interview with Fox News on Sunday, Dr Francis Collins predicted wider approval for most Americans in the coming weeks.

Collins said the panel’s recommendation was correct based on a snapshot of the data available on the effectiveness of the two-shot Pfizers regimen over time. But he said real-time data from the United States and Israel continues to show diminishing effectiveness among larger groups of people who will need to be processed soon.

I think there will be a decision in the coming weeks to expand the boosters beyond the list they approved on Friday, said Collins, who also appeared on the CBS Face the Nation program on Sunday.

Some wealthy countries, including the United States and the United Kingdom, are considering booster injections of the coronavirus amid a recent increase in cases linked to the highly contagious Delta variant.

But the World Health Organization (WHO) this month called for a moratorium on booster injections amid concerns over vaccine supplies to poorer countries, where millions of people have failed. still received their first vaccine.

A group of international scientists also said last week that even with the threat from Delta, booster doses for the general population are not appropriate at this point in the pandemic.

Any decision regarding the need for a recall or when to recall should be based on careful analyzes of adequately controlled clinical or epidemiological data, or both, indicating a persistent and significant reduction in serious illness, the scientists wrote in The Lancet medical journal.

Dr Anthony Fauci, who is the chief medical adviser to US President Joe Bidens, on Sunday praised the FDA’s advisory boards plan to cover a good chunk of Americans. But he stressed that this was not the end of the story based on changing data and said the recommendations would likely be expanded in the weeks to months to come.

In the United States, people who have received the two-dose Moderna vaccine or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine are still awaiting advice on possible booster shots.

Real data that gets well [on] that third hit for Moderna and second hit for J&J are literally a few weeks away, Fauci told the NBC Meet the Press program.

We were working on it right now to pass the data to the FDA so that they could review it and make a decision on boosters for these people.

The FDA will review the advice of the advisory groups and make its own decision, likely within days. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is also expected to weigh in this week.

