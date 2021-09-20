US uses pandemic as ground for deportation of Haitian migrantsExBulletin





Thousands of migrants continue to wait under a bridge in Texas for a chance to seek asylum. The Biden administration plans to deport many of them.

MICHEL MARTIN, ANIMATOR:

We’ll start tonight with the latest news from the Texas-Mexico border, where local and federal officials struggle to cope with a migrant encampment of over 14,000 people, many from Haiti. Migrants wait in squalid conditions under the international bridge in Del Rio, Texas, for a chance to seek asylum. But it is not known how many will have this chance before being expelled. Joey Palacios of Texas Public Radio has this report from Del Rio.

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON # 1: (Speaking Spanish).

JOEY PALACIOS, BYLINE: Less than five miles from the Texas-Mexico border, Haitians, Cubans and Brazilians, among others, line up outside a convenience store. Some carry a bag or two. Most have nothing. Children cling tightly to their parents. That announcement you hear in Spanish is that the next bus will arrive at 1 a.m. It’s about nine hours away.

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON # 1: (Speaking Spanish).

PALACIOS: Not too long ago, most of them were among the thousands of people gathered under the Del Rio International Bridge, all seeking entry into the United States, many seeking asylum. These are the lucky few who made it this far. They are waiting for buses that will take them to new towns, where their process will continue.

YARIOSKA RONDON: (non-English language spoken).

PALACIOS: Yarioska Rondon says he and his partner came from Cuba, fleeing dictatorship, violence and hunger. He says, you can’t live in Cuba. You are a prisoner in Cuba. He and his wife have been living in Juarez, just across the border from El Paso for two years, waiting for their case to be heard. They got frustrated and decided to go to Acuna because they thought it would be their best chance to move forward. They spent six days under the bridge, but today they did. And now they’re on their way to Miami. But many here at the campsite below the bridge are in limbo. A Haitian across the river in Acuna, Mexico said it had been a long journey to get here. He asked to remain anonymous for fear of reprisal.

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON # 2: (Speaking Portuguese).

PALACIOS: Speaking in Portuguese, he said he is from Haiti. And he emigrated to Brazil, traveled much of the country, and walked to Colombia, Panama, Honduras, Guatemala and Mexico. He says the trip was dangerous, witnessing violence and sexual assault against his community. But it is for the hope of a better life, a life that seems quite far from the truth here. That’s because the Biden administration announced it would be returning people from that encampment on planes to their home countries.

CLARA LONG: What’s going on in Del Rio right now – it’s not a dignified welcome.

PALACIOS: Clara Long works for Human Rights Watch. She says the flights are carried out under Title 42. It’s a rarely used part of the US code that deals with public health. The Trump administration enacted Title 42 at the start of the pandemic, saying deporting migrants would help stop the spread of COVID-19. Biden chased him.

LONG: This is an example of bad practice around the world, in terms of removing the right to seek asylum in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic.

PALACIOS: Long says Biden’s message has been confusing, both in trying to be more welcoming to migrants and in pursuing some of Trump’s harsh immigration policies. But there is no doubt that this part of the border is under pressure. U.S. Customs and Border Protection closed the port of entry on Friday. There is no traffic between Del Rio and Acuna. The basic needs of the people are immense, with local restaurants making sandwiches and other foods in large quantities. The mayor of Del Rio says it’s not sustainable. And federal officials are asking migrants not to come.

Back at the Del Rio bus stop, Yarioska Rondon and his partner, Leytianis Pena, wait for their bus. The couple are impatient. Leytianis is nine months pregnant and is due to give birth to a baby boy any day.

LEYTIANIS PENA: (non-English language spoken).

PALACIOS: She says she’s excited for her baby. But when they were at the bridge, they thought they were never going to leave. She is relieved to be here. There is a long way to go, but a new chapter begins.

RONDON: (non-English language spoken).

PALACIOS: All these years waiting for this moment, says his partner Yarioska. He says there is so much happiness that he cannot express it. He is going to have a child born in this country, a free country, he said. For NPR News, I’m Joey Palacios in Del Rio.

Copyright © 2021 NPR. All rights reserved. See the terms of use and permissions pages on our website at www.npr.org for more information.

NPR transcripts are created under rushed deadlines by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative recording of NPR’s programming is the audio recording.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/2021/09/19/1038737036/the-u-s-is-using-the-pandemic-as-grounds-for-deportation-of-haitian-migrants The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos