New data shows that the UK tech sector raised $13.5 billion in the first six months of this year, nearly three times more than in the same period a year ago.

Companies including fintech giant Revolut, online video conferencing business Hopin and online car sales platform Cinch, contributed significantly to the record investment.

The UK Digital Economy Commission and Tech Nation by Dealroom, who analyzed the numbers, said the UK is in the process of making 2021 the biggest year for tech investments.

The UK tech sector is maturing rapidly and the UK now has leadership positions alongside Silicon Valley and China.

The biggest fundraising round in the first six months of this year was Europe’s fastest with Revolut raising $577 million, Cinch $1 billion, cybersecurity platform Snyk $289 million and Hopin Bank $289 million. It has become a growing technology company.

The details were announced ahead of London Tech Week, and the government hopes to use the data to show the country’s position as a European technology center.

According to the data, more than 1,400 UK tech companies have benefited from $13.5 billion in funding, more than double the investment achieved in Germany, the next largest market after attracting $6.2 billion.

There are currently 105 unicorn companies in the UK worth more than $1 billion ($720 million), 20 of which were created in the last six months alone, including Tractable, Zego and Depop.

By comparison, it took 24 years to create the first 20 unicorns in the UK from 1990 to 2014.

There are also $121 billion ($7.2 billion) tech companies in the UK, with seven established this year alone.

Tech Nation founder Gerard Grech said:

The success of established companies like Wise, Darktrace and Depop shows that UK tech companies have a clear path to influence on a global scale.

Fintech companies are particularly popular in the UK as they already have a strong banking industry in place.

According to Tech Nation, 11 of the 20 companies that became unicorns in the first six months of 2021 were in fintech, with Revolut leading the way with 23 billion worth.

As a digital assistant, Im will take our pro-tech agenda to the next level and ensure that every part of the UK can benefit from the tech revolution.

Healthtech is the second largest growth area, especially during the pandemic, followed by transportation technology companies.

London continues to attract the most venture capitalists, followed by Oxford, Bristol, Birmingham and Cambridge.

In Scotland, 53.5 million startups raised this year, including 35.9 million from alternative protein company Enough and a seed round from on-demand workspace platform Desana.io.

Nicola Mendelsohn, Facebook Vice President, Europe Middle East and Asia and Member of the Digital Economy Committee, said:

It’s an exciting time to be part of this industry and we need to encourage talented young people to understand that they can find the best careers of the future in companies that create innovative products and services that help businesses and individuals.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been pushing hard for Britain to emerge as a technology center in Brexit.

He said: Our technological revolution is creating jobs, driving growth and spurring investment across the country.

We have tech hubs and many cities that are firmly entrenched on the map, with new companies popping up at a rapid pace.

New Digital Minister Nadine Dorries said: As Digital Minister, I will push our pro-tech agenda to a higher level and ensure that all parts of the UK can benefit from the tech revolution.

