US Treasury yellen: default would “permanently” weaken America





U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen testifies before the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Financial Services regarding the Treasury Budget Request for Fiscal Year 22 at Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, United States, on June 23, 2021. Shawn Thew / Pool via REUTERS

WASHINGTON, Sept. 19 (Reuters) – US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Sunday appealed again to Congress to raise the federal debt ceiling, arguing that a US debt default would trigger a financial crisis historical.

In a Wall Street Journal opinion piece, Yellen said the crisis triggered by a default would worsen the damage from the lingering coronavirus pandemic, upsetting markets and plunging the US economy back into recession at the cost of millions of dollars. jobs and a sustained rise in interest. rates.

“We would emerge from this crisis a persistently weaker nation,” said Yellen, noting that the solvency of the United States has been a strategic advantage.

Yellen did not offer a new timeline for a possible default, but described the economic damage that would be suffered by consumers due to higher borrowing costs and falling asset prices.

She previously said a default could occur in October, when the Treasury depletes its cash reserves and extraordinary borrowing capacity below the $ 28.4 trillion debt limit.

“We can borrow for less than almost any other country, and a default would put this enviable fiscal position at risk. It would also make America a more expensive place to live, as the cost of borrowing is higher. would fall on consumers, ”Yellen wrote. “Mortgage payments, car loans, credit card bills, anything bought on credit would be more expensive after default.”

Republicans refused to support the lifting or suspension of the $ 28.4 billion. US Senator Bill Cassidy of Louisiana said earlier on NBC’s “Meet the Press” program that Democrats wanted to raise the borrowing limit to fund billions of dollars in spending on the “Democratic wish list.”

Yellen argued that the debt ceiling was meant to pay off past spending obligations, and said waiting too long to raise the debt ceiling can still cause damage, citing a debt ceiling crisis in 2011 which pushed the federal government to the brink of default which resulted in a downgrade of the credit rating. .

“This led to financial market disruptions that persisted for months. Time is money here, potentially billions of dollars. Neither delays nor defaults are tolerable.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi quoted Yellen’s earlier remarks on the matter in a statement and noted that Congress had approached the debt ceiling on a bipartisan basis three times under the Trump administration.

“When we raise the debt ceiling this month, we expect it to be bipartisan again,” Pelosi said.

Still, House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn on Sunday said Democrats may have to pass the debt ceiling hike without Republicans’ backing.

“I think we need to do what’s necessary and send a message to the American people who are trying exactly to destroy this great democracy that we hope to keep in place,” he told CNN.

Reporting by David Lawder and David Shepardson; Additional reporting by Phil Stewart; Editing by Diane Craft and Daniel Wallis

Our Standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/business/us-treasurys-yellen-debt-default-would-permanently-weaken-america-2021-09-19/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos