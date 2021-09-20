Truss meets with Iranian foreign ministers on release of detained British





In a 10-minute phone call on Sunday, Richard Ratcliffe told the foreign secretary that the wife’s case should be a top priority and he wants the government to face the hostages head-on.

Truss later said in a meeting with Hossein Amir-Abdollahian at the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Monday that he would call for the release of British imprisoned in Iran.

She cites the examples of Zaghari-Ratcliffe, Anoosheh Ashoori and Morad Tahbaz, and is expected to demand that states comply with their nuclear promises.

Mrs. Truss said she would call on Iran to immediately and permanently release all British nationals arbitrarily detained in Iran and begin working with us to restore broken relations.

The United Kingdom, the United States, and our international partners are fully committed to a nuclear deal, but Iran’s daily extension of its nuclear program as it continues to postpone talks every day means there is less room for diplomacy.

She had previously spoken with Mr. Ratcliffe at the airport before leaving for New York and shared concerns about the situation.

The wife of Ratcliffes, a dual British-Iranian citizen, has been detained in Iran since 2016 on charges of conspiring to overthrow the government.

Ratcliff told the PA news agency: That’s good news given that she’s been at her new job for three days and it’s earlier than expected.

Overall I think it went well. She asked how I would like to see what I told her that Nazanin had been used as a negotiating chip for the Iranian government for some time.

She said it was clearly horrific what happened when I informed her that the past few years have been tough as a family.

I think she’s reasonably open to everything. I know I can’t speak over the phone. But she made me speak up and said we should keep in touch on this matter, but it’s too early to tell what will happen yet.

Ratcliffe said earlier that he had given Truss the names of 10 people suspected of being held hostage in Iran.

The plight of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, Anoosheh Ashoori and other British nationals detained in Iran has extended to the last four foreign ministers, long after Britain has finally put an end to this very tragic episode.

He urged the foreign minister to inform Iran that this is an unacceptable practice.

Ratcliff added: I thought it was a good phone call. I was happy that it happened, but I was surprised that the phone rang so quickly. It would be nice to have a more intense conversation after she returns from New York.

The chat was more open than you thought. She clearly listened to me. This was clearly a good sign in the early days.

The situation is still very delicate and ambiguous, but there is a chance that Nazanin can get home and she gets jailed again.

It would be helpful to look at actions more than reassuring words at this stage, but this is a positive step and there was a clear conversation in there.

Amnesty International UK Chief Executive Officer Sasha Deshmuk said: “One of the most pressing things for the new foreign secretary is a clear strategy for the release of British citizens arbitrarily detained in Iran.

The plight of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, Anoosheh Ashoori and other British nationals detained in Iran has extended to the last four foreign ministers long after Britain has finally finished this very tragic episode.

