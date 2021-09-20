UK spawns one tech unicorn per week





Fly high: There are 105 unicorns in the UK. The company is valued at over $1 billion.

According to a UK government survey, the UK makes nearly one unicorn a week with a business value of more than $1 billion.

Twenty new unicorns were created in the first half of this year alone, including Tractable, Zego and Depop, and the UK receives more venture capital than France, Germany and Israel combined.

$13.5 billion in venture capital was invested in 170 companies in the first half of this year, including mega funding for Revolut, Hopin and Cinch. More than half of all rounds raised this year were over $72 million ($100 million).

>Note: Companies raise 121% more in the first half of 2021 than in the same period last year.

This is almost three times the amount invested in UK technology in the first six months of 2020.

The UK currently has 105 unicorns, more than France and Germany combined.

The number of high-growth companies with the potential to become unicorns, futurecorns, is also growing, with 153 candidates in the UK. Some of these FutureCons include digital bank Zopa, children’s entertainment company Moonbug, and consumer-directed letterbox flower platform Bloom & Wild.

>Note: If the government cracks down on acquisitions, half of the VCs will cut their investment.

Fintech continued to dominate most investment rounds, raising $4.2 billion in the first six months of the year.

Healthtec was the second busiest technology sector with 2.7 billion raised, followed by enterprise software with 1.3 billion.

The VC investment boom isn’t confined to London alone. Five UK cities outside of London can be compared to other European tech hubs. Manchester, Cambridge, Oxford, Bristol and Edinburgh.

Of these, Oxford was ranked as the best city to attract venture capital outside of London due to its biotechnology sector.

The government is trumpeting the figures to underscore the UK’s position as Europe’s leading technology center and a major contender for Silicon Valley after China.

These figures were compiled by London Tech Week’s Dealroom for the UK Digital Economy Council and Tech Nation.

London Tech Week event organizer Carolyn Dawson, Managing Director of Informa Tech, said: “The UK tech sector is set to hit a record investment year while London Tech Week prepares to invite some of the world’s best investors, and London is still there. The epicenter of VC funding.

read more

The key to investing in technology lies with pensioners, says Sunak.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.growthbusiness.co.uk/uk-creating-technology-unicorns-at-rate-of-one-a-week-2559632/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos