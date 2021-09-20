Job satisfaction in the UK is stable, but low-income earners are more stressed.





UK Employment Updates

Join myFT Daily Digest and be the first to receive UK employment news.

While most people are as happy at work as they were 30 years ago, low-income earners have lost their jobs as they see much more stress and lack of autonomy in their work lives.

According to a report released by the Resolution Foundation on Monday, there are several long-term problems lurking behind the current shortage of skilled manual labor such as caring or driving.

Overall, 54% of employees said they were satisfied with their jobs in the decade through 2019. That’s a slight drop from 59% in the early 1990s, due to a sharp drop after the 2008 financial crisis. Other measures of well-being in the workplace also improved over a similar period, with four-fifths of employees viewing their jobs as “helping others” in 2015, with more and more employees finding it difficult to “work in their own organizations” I’m proud,” he replied. value.

The consistency of people’s feelings about work, as revealed by the foundation’s analysis of existing survey data, is surprising given the massive shift that has swept the workplace in between. Jobs in the service sector surged as manufacturing jobs disappeared. Graduates, women, and people born outside the UK made up an increasing proportion of the workforce. Membership has dwindled and many workers are now employed on more precarious contracts.

Researcher Krishnan Shah said: “Some critics have denounced this as the rise of so-called ‘shit jobs’, but in fact workers today seem to have a greater sense of pride and purpose in what they do.” Think tank and report writer.

However, despite improved relative incomes with the advent of the minimum wage, the only clear group whose work experience has clearly deteriorated over that period are the lowest earners.

The think tank said the findings show that as the UK economy is recovering from the pandemic, policymakers cannot rely solely on higher wages to boost the well-being of low-wage workers.

In the early 1990s, 73% of low-income earners said they were satisfied with their job. They are much happier as a group than professionals whose stress levels match their salaries. But by the time the pandemic began, their satisfaction had already “leveled off”, dropping below 60% on either end of the income spectrum, the Resolution Foundation said.

These changes are caused by higher levels of intensity and stress and less control over work, the think tank concluded.

An increasing number of employees felt their jobs were stressful, and this increase was concentrated among those engaged in skilled manual labor, who doubled the rate of stressful work. Low-income people say they are working under much more tension than in the past. In particular, it was found that the work intensity was higher for women. The percentage of women reporting that they worked “very hard” or close to deadlines has increased.

There has been a significant shift in the degree of autonomy people have at work, particularly among employees in hospitality, retail, and driving, with a much higher percentage saying they have little control over what they do or how they do it. There was no change in manufacturing.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/0482397c-70a1-40d8-9fb6-2d27b4e8f7eb The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos