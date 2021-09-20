Ohio Senator Matt Dolan says he is running for the US Senate





COLUMBUS, Ohio – Republican Senator from Ohio Matt Dolan changed his campaign material by saying he was considering running for the United States Senate to actually do so.

On Sunday, Dolan updated its official website, DolanForOhio.com, and social media pages to remove references to its scouting committee and replace them with new graphics. His social media bios now describe him as a candidate for the US Senate. Dolan previously announced a listening tour in July, pitching his candidacy as a possibility as he scoured the state and gauged interest.

A campaign spokesperson did not immediately return a message on Sunday evening. Updates strongly suggest he is running, although there has been no official announcement.

Dolan would step into a crowded Republican estate that includes five other well-funded and established candidates, including three from Cuyahoga County, as well as several other lesser-known candidates. Dolan is said to be unique as the only candidate to have created the light of day between himself and former President Donald Trump, who continues to dominate Republican politics despite losing the November election. Following the deadly Jan.6 riot on the U.S. Capitol by Trump supporters, Dolan tweeted that the event was a leadership failure starting with @realdonaldtrump.

Too many so-called leaders have perpetuated lies about the outcome of the November 2020 election. And the people who trust their leadership believe them. True leaders lead not manipulate. Truth matters, Dolan said in the January tweet.

Meanwhile, other candidates have fought among themselves to position themselves as Trump’s true supporter on the pitch, even though their various records in this regard are complicated.

It’s also worth noting that Dolan backed the federal infrastructure bill championed by outgoing Senator Rob Portman and opposed by Trump, while the remaining candidates all campaigned against it. When he announced his potential candidate in July, Dolan said other candidates on the ground had not spoken about the issues that are really affecting Ohio.

Despite the wide Republican field, Dolan is also the only candidate currently holding an elected post. Only one other Republican candidate, former state treasurer Josh Mandel, previously held the post. Three high-profile candidates – author and venture capitalist JD Vance, former Ohio Republican Party Chairman Jane Timken and auto dealer Bernie Moreno – are first-time candidates. And Cleveland businessman Mike Gibbons never held a position, but ran and lost in the U.S. Senate primary in 2018.

Candidates for the Democratic U.S. Senate primary include U.S. Representative for the Niles area, Tim Ryan, and Morgan Harper, a lawyer and activist from Columbus.

Dolan, a lawyer and former Deputy District Attorney for Geauga County, has held his current seat since 2017, having served at State House in the 2000s. His family owns the Cleveland Indians, although Dolan no longer has a day-to-day role. on the team. His term is limited, unable to stand for re-election when his term expires at the end of 2024.

The race isn’t until May 2022, but the prospect of an open Senate seat in Republican-leaning Ohio has already produced one of the most competitive, expensive, and scrutinized elections in the country. . Portman kicked off a free-for-all when he announced in January that he would not be running again.

