The aerospace industry warns that new green technology projects risk leaving the UK.





Aerospace and Defense Updates

Join myFT Daily Digest to be the first to receive aerospace and defense news.

Aerospace executives have warned that cutting-edge new technologies could be developed abroad unless the UK government increases funding for research and development.

The industry is discussing with ministers to ensure national support for research into next-generation technologies such as electric aviation and hydrogen-powered aircraft, which the UK considers essential to achieving its net zero greenhouse gas emissions target by 2050.

Funding for this research has been previously funded through the Aerospace Technology Institute. However, concerns about the government’s commitment to the field in the spring were sparked when it was revealed that ATI had stopped funding new research projects until next year. Given the government’s green agenda, the industry has been puzzled by the timing of this move.

The institute’s annual research budget of £300 million is currently funded equally by industry and government. The industry is calling for the government’s total share to increase to around £3.8 billion by 2030, a level comparable to that of the industry, people familiar with the situation said.

This level of support could potentially unlock up to £27 billion of investments in the industry by 2050.

Industry senior management attended a meeting with business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng earlier this month to discuss what the sector could achieve by raising more funding ahead of next month’s spending review, several sources familiar with the situation confirmed.

While the industry is ready to invest in the UK, businesses need to convince themselves of the government’s long-term promise, especially in the face of international competition, said one executive.

The message is “Invest in industry. If the government steps in, you have the money to go.” The second said, “If this investment goes abroad, it will not be able to catch up in this sector.”

Many have pointed to the much more generous level of support provided by France and Germany to the sector during the pandemic, most of which are related to decarbonization.

A project partner that includes large and small businesses such as Airbus and Rolls-Royce, ATI was founded in 2013 as a collaboration between government and industry to shape technology strategies in the sector.

According to ATI, about 80% of current research projects are contributing to reducing emissions in some way.

Shortly after the decision to stop funding, the industry and trade organization ADS found unofficial feedback from its members that about half said it would be difficult to invest in the UK without government support. Has confirmed.

A senior aerospace executive said the move was “completely at odds with the government’s net zero promises.”

He added, “The view was that the global aerospace industry didn’t care when the next-generation technology was launched.”

Relations between the industry and the UK division have improved since the spring, several executives said. Although Kwarteng appears to support the sector, concerns remain about the level of financial support for ATI.

ADS Chief Executive Officer Kevin Craven declined to comment on the recent meeting with Quarten, but said: “Advanced R&D projects will reach annual highs of up to £650 million in the ATI program in the next few years. Are you ready to make an investment? , will secure British industry investment worth billions of pounds by 2050.”

He added that industry and government are working “closely and constructively to ensure that investments in aerospace R&D can maximize the contribution to UK prosperity within the global market opportunity of developing the next generation of aerospace technologies.”

The business unit said the UK “has a clear strategy for ensuring that the aerospace industry in particular remains a global leader”.

“In line with the UK Aerospace Technology Strategy, we will invest £1.95 billion in aerospace research and development from 2013 to 2026 through the Aerospace Technology Research Institute program, with the industry combined, the total investment by 2026 will be 3.9 billion pounds.”

Video: The Net Zero Trend in the Corporate World

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/45f812eb-475f-484c-a9d6-b28a2d44bbd4 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos