North Korea criticizes US for submarine deal, warns against countermeasures





North Korea has criticized the US decision to supply Australia with nuclear-powered submarines and warned of unspecified countermeasures if it finds out the deal affects the security of the North

By KIM TONG-HYUNG Associated Press

September 20, 2021, 02:11

3 minutes to read

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterSend this article

SEOUL, South Korea – North Korea has criticized the United States’ decision to supply Australia with nuclear-powered submarines and warned of unspecified countermeasures if it finds out the agreement affects the security of the North.

State media on Monday published comments from an unidentified North Korean Foreign Ministry official who called the deal between the United States, Britain and Australia an extremely dangerous act that would destroy the security balance in Asia-Pacific and set off a chain reaction of arms races.

The official said the North is closely examining the deal and will take corresponding action if it has any negative effect on the security of our country.

US President Joe Biden last week revealed a new alliance comprising Australia and Britain that would deliver an Australian fleet of at least eight nuclear-powered submarines. Biden stressed that the ships would be armed in a conventional manner.

The announcement sparked an angry backlash from France, which accused Australia of concealing its intention to withdraw from a $ 90 billion Australian ($ 66 billion) contract for majority-owned Naval Group. by the French State, for the construction of 12 conventional diesel-electric submarines.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison blamed the change on the deteriorating strategic environment in the Indo-Pacific, a clear reference to China’s massive military build-up that has accelerated in recent years.

The North Korean official apparently referred to the French complaints, saying the United States was accused of stabbing in the back, even by its allies. The official said the North supported the views of China and other countries that the deal would destroy regional peace and security and the international non-proliferation system and intensify the arms race.

The current situation shows once again that (our) efforts to strengthen national defense capabilities on the basis of long-term perspectives should not be relaxed even a little, the official told the Korean Central News Agency. .

The North has suspended its testing of nuclear bombs and intercontinental-range ballistic missiles that could strike the Americas since 2018, when leader Kim Jong Un began diplomacy with former President Donald Trump while trying to leverage his arsenal for much needed relief from sanctions.

Nuclear talks between Washington and Pyongyang have stalled since a second Trump-Kim meeting failed in 2019 when the Americans rejected North Korean demands for major sanctions relief in exchange for dismantling a facility aging nuclear power plant, which would only have represented a partial surrender. of its nuclear capabilities.

While maintaining its self-imposed moratorium on nuclear testing and ICBM, the North continued to test shorter-range weapons threatening allies of the United States, South Korea and Japan, in an apparent effort to lobby on the Biden administration on stalled diplomacy.

The North tested a new cruise missile this month that it intends to eventually arm with nuclear warheads and demonstrated a new system for launching ballistic missiles from trains.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://abcnews.go.com/US/wireStory/korea-slams-us-submarine-deal-warns-countermeasures-80119158 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos