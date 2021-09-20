53% of UK think Brexit ’caused more problems than solved’: CityAM





More than half of the UK believes Boris Johnson’s Brexit withdrawal agreement “caused more problems than that”. [has] A new opinion poll called “Solutions” came out.

A survey conducted by Opinium on behalf of the anti-Brexit think tank Best for Britain found that only 15% of people think the opposite has been achieved.

The survey also found that around half of UK respondents said they were “knowing more negative consequences” for businesses and 13% said they had seen positive results.

The truck driver shortage, identified as the double problem of COVID-19 and Brexit, is starting to gnaw through the UK.

They have begun to damage supply chains in some industries and have been blamed in part for the lack of supermarkets.

The UK Trade and Business Commission, made up of MPs and business leaders, has called for new subsidies for businesses impacted by the Brexit disruption, digital checks for food exporters and streamlined visa procedures.

Hilary Ben, Labor Representative and Congressional Co-Chairman, said: Evidence we’ve heard from dozens of experts and businesses shows that this deal has failed and will continue to disrupt our supply chains and cost jobs and money. . England.”

Liberal Democrats leader Ed Davey said in a conference address yesterday that his party should ruthlessly target the Conservative Southern seat in the next election.

Davey said many voters in this remaining voting area do not believe that Boris Johnson represents them or shares their values.

He added that ministers “ignore all warnings” about the Brexit withdrawal agreement and the UK-EU trade deal.

Liberal Democrat trade spokeswoman Sarah Olney said the Brexit deal “has caused massive delays in our ports and risks fueling another winter of discontent”.

Urgent action is needed to understand the situation, end food shortages and rebuild valuable trade relationships with our European partners,” she said.

A government spokesperson said: Last year we secured one of the largest and most extensive trade deals in the world, worth $660 billion, and the only tariff-free free trade agreement the EU has agreed to. We can be successful when we reform and do things better.

We are already starting to take full advantage of these opportunities by building our own point-based immigration system, creating our own rules, and signing new trade deals worldwide.

As we better recover from the pandemic, we will go further and faster, launching initiatives to create a competitive and high standards regulatory environment that supports innovation and growth across the UK.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cityam.com/new-poll-53-per-cent-of-uk-thinks-brexit-deal-has-created-more-problems-than-it-solved/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos