Senate Democrats hit roadblock in a bid to help millions become U.S. citizens

WASHINGTON, Sept. 19 (Reuters) – Senate Democrats on Sunday hit a major hurdle in their efforts to allow millions of immigrants to stay in the United States legally, after the Senate MP spoke out against the The measure’s attachment to a $ 3.5 trillion spending bill, lawmakers said.

The provision was intended to pave the way for citizenship for millions of people, including the so-called Dreamer immigrants, brought to the United States as children, who are protected from deportation under the Action Program. deferred for arrivals of children (DACA).

Agricultural workers, essential workers and immigrants with temporary protection status, who grant work permits and deportation assistance to those from countries affected by violence or natural disasters, could also benefit. .

In a statement, Democratic Senate Leader Chuck Schumer said Democrats were “deeply disappointed with the move, but the struggle to provide legal status to immigrants as part of fiscal reconciliation continues.”

Senate Democrats have prepared alternative proposals and intend to hold further meetings with the Senate parliamentarian, Schumer added.

A legislative appeal has become all the more urgent since a July court ruling that invalidated the DACA, which now protects around 640,000 young immigrants.

Sunday’s decision was “deeply disappointing,” a White House spokesman said, but added: “We fully expect our partners in the Senate to come back with alternative immigration-related proposals for the parliamentarian examines them “.

On Twitter, Sen. Chuck Grassley, the top Republican on the Judiciary Committee, praised the parliamentarian’s decision, saying: “Massive amnesty for millions of illegal immigrants is not an appropriate budget issue for reconciliation.

Republican Senate Leader Mitch McConnell said: “Democrats will not be able to squeeze their most sweeping amnesty proposals into the taxing and reckless spending frenzy they are assembling behind closed doors.”

An estimate of the ruling by Senator Elizabeth MacDonough, obtained by Reuters, showed that the move would have helped around 8 million people to become lawful permanent residents, of whom around 7 million are now deemed to be breaking the law.

MacDonough said if reform was authorized in a budget bill, then a future Senate could overrule anyone’s immigration status on the basis of a majority vote.

It would be a “staggering development … and further proof that the policy changes in this proposal far exceed the budgetary impact attributed to it,” she added.

“It is not appropriate for inclusion in reconciliation.”

Legal permanent status allows people to work, travel, live openly in American society and become eligible, in time, to apply for citizenship, MacDonough said.

As a Senate parliamentarian, MacDonough, in office since 2012 under Republicans and Democrats, advises lawmakers on what is acceptable under House rules and precedents, sometimes with lasting consequences.

Chosen by the Senate majority leader, the incumbent should be non-partisan.

Earlier this year, MacDonough banned the inclusion of a minimum wage increase in a COVID-19 aid bill.

Most US Senate bills require the support of 60 of the 100 members to be voted on. Budget reconciliation measures, however, can wipe out the chamber on a simple majority vote, in which case Vice President Kamala Harris could break the tie.

The proposed designation of essential workers covered 18 main categories and more than 220 job subcategories, MacDonough said in the decision.

DACA beneficiaries receive a work permit, access to driving licenses and better access, for some, to financial aid for education, but not a path to citizenship.

The law primarily protects young Hispanic adults born in Mexico and countries in Central and South America who were brought to the United States as children.

Reporting by David Shepardson; Additional reporting by Mica Rosenberg and Susan Cornwell Editing by Clarence Fernandez

