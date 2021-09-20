Seven-day average of COVID deaths in the United States exceeds 2,000 again





Health workers treat an unvaccinated patient in Los Angeles County. Photo: AFP via Getty Images

On Sunday, the seven-day average of coronavirus deaths in the United States surpassed 2,000 for the first time since March 1, according to the New York Times pandemic tracker. The tragic reference comes amid a fourth wave in many southern and northwestern states, where unvaccinated Americans overwhelmingly accounted for the number of patients hospitalized and killed by the Delta variant, which now accounts for 99% of new ones. cases according to the Centers for Disease Control.

While the most recent wave of cases may have ended in late August, deaths continue to rise rapidly, a trend that has been consistent throughout the pandemic. (Just over a month ago, the seven-day average of deaths exceeded 1,000 for the first time since March 30.) Although new infections are declining in August hot spots like Florida and Alabama, the Delta wave is now affecting states further north, including Kentucky, West Virginia and Tennessee, where hospitalizations for COVID are now at an all time high. Several states in the Rockies are also seeing an increase in hospitalizations: This week, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare declared a hospital resource crisis allowing facilities to ration health care, a move that is also taken in some hospitals in Montana. The total number of confirmed deaths in the United States has now reached 700,000, with nearly 45,000 deaths in the past 28 days, according to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Research Center. CNN reports that, since last week, one in 500 Americans has died from the coronavirus.

The spread of the Delta variant has frustrated public health officials and many politicians in the United States, a country with a staggering vaccine stockpile that currently dominates the world in the number of new cases. President Joe Biden gave a furious speech on September 10 accusing vaccine laggards of the severity of Wave Four and issued new warrants requiring two-thirds of the U.S. workforce to get vaccinated or tested every week. We have been patient, but our patience is running out, the president said, adding that your refusal has cost us all.

With boosters of vaccines already given to immunocompromised Americans who received the Pfizer and Moderna injections, the White House and the Food and Drug Administration are fighting over a plan to give more doses to the vaccinated public. On Friday, an FDA advisory committee voted against a proposal to give boosters to any American over 16 already vaccinated, although officials have recommended boosters for anyone at high risk of serious infection and beyond. 65 years old. (A similar panel to the Centers for Disease Control will make their recommendation this week.) Fifty-four percent of Americans are fully vaccinated, placing the United States 43rd among all nations, between Switzerland and Sri Lanka. And although a big anti-vaccination movement persists with the de facto leaders of the Republican Party, a majority of Americans support the president’s recent vaccine tenure, according to a Fox News poll released on Sunday.

