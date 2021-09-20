



The president of the Royal Society of Psychiatrists said that years of development could be wiped out by the devastating effects the pandemic has on mental health without significant cash inputs.

Psychiatrists saw a surge in demand for treatment this summer, with referrals for people of all ages growing 24%, from 316,974 in June last year to 392,703 in June, new data analysis shows.

The UK’s chief psychiatrist, Dr Adrian James, said around 1.5 million people received NHS mental health assistance in June and more are in desperate need of treatment. The figures for June, the most recent month for statistics, are the highest since records began.

James said additional cash is urgently needed to help an additional 1.6 million people awaiting mental health treatment as more people seek help after a year of lockdown.

Health Minister Sajid Javid said at a think tank event in Blackpool last week that the UK will have to deal with the soaring NHS waitlist since the pandemic, as well as the social backlog of mental health and public health.

Zavid admits that too many people experienced loneliness and isolation during the pandemic, and there was a surge in people waiting for routine mental health treatment.

The government has committed an additional 2.3 billion per year to transform mental health services by 2023. However, the university is demanding additional funding in addition to existing government commitments to address other issues, such as the poor condition of mental health buildings.

James said before giving evidence to the Health and Social Services Commission’s backlog investigation on Tuesday: Mental health should not be overlooked when dealing with the NHS backlog.

The pandemic has been devastating to our mental health and its devastating effects will be with us for years to come, but we must not allow it to wipe out years of development. You need the right resources and decisive action on a long-term challenge to help scaled services struggle to meet demand.

This means building new mental health hospitals, renovating outdated infrastructure, and training more specialist doctors to deliver high-quality care.

One problem, James said, is the need to increase the number of psychiatric training locations. On the other hand, the government must commit to increasing the number of UK medical schools to 15,000 by 2028-29, James said.

The university is also urging ministers to spend an additional nearly $400 million annually on drug and alcohol services through 2024-25, according to the Dame Carol Black review released this year.

The report warns that a generation of children is facing many years of trauma and mental health challenges due to COVID-19, and that children from poorer backgrounds are at greater risk.

According to a study of hundreds of support workers at charity Buttle UK, the problems facing children and adolescents include family mental illness, domestic violence and neglect. This is adding to the stress of the epidemic, and there are concerns that the burden will limit a child’s horizons as they start thinking about the future.

A survey of 700 employees caring for 36,000 children in the UK found that 48% experienced evidence of neglect of responsibility and 44% reported a health problem or illness in the child’s parent or guardian.

These children have had to deal with the chaos of schooling, isolation from friends and the wider family, and the wider anxiety of living through a global pandemic just as all children are experiencing, the charity said.

But, crucially, on top of this, there is an important additional challenge in our ability to overcome the trauma caused by various adverse childhood experiences. Together with the lack of digital access, these issues are seen as the main drivers for support staff to lag behind their wealthier peers in education.

The Buttles study found that 63% of support staff had experienced familial mental illness, and nearly half said the pandemic made it much more severe. Nearly 60% reported domestic violence, and nearly 4 in 10 said COVID-19 made domestic violence worse.

Buttle UK CEO Joseph Howes said: “It is clear that the pandemic has exacerbated the very difficult experiences many low-income children are already facing and the level of trauma they are going through. We do not allow you to deal with this matter.

This crisis of mental health is one of the main drivers of children from disadvantaged backgrounds who are far behind in education. To close the gap with our wealthier peers, we need to listen to front-line experts and prioritize mental health support. Otherwise, initiatives like national tutoring programs will not benefit those who need it most.

