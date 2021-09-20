Mayor’s flag cut due to VAT imposition on UK financial sector





UK Business and Economy Updates

City Secretary John Glen has promised that the UK’s financial services sector will enjoy “competitive tax rates”, paving the way for budget cuts with an 8% surcharge for the sector.

Glen has also promised to “review” the banker bonus caps introduced while the UK is a member of the EU as part of a broader effort to keep the city of “boosting” London competitive.

Speaking ahead of his visit to the United States, Glenn said Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was “thinking very carefully” about tax rates on financial services ahead of his October 27 budget.

“If you want to be competitive, you have to apply competitive tax rates,” he told The Financial Times. “That’s the Prime Minister’s thinking.”

Sunak said in his March budget that he plans to increase the corporate tax rate from 19% to 25% from April 2023, acknowledging that “taxation on banks will lose competitiveness and damage one of the UK’s major exports” .

The prime minister said he would consider an 8% surcharge for the sector, introduced in 2015 to protect London’s post-Brexit status. Topup raised £1.5 billion last year.

“The combined tax rate on UK bank profits should not increase significantly from current levels,” Sunak said in a mansion house speech in July. The current tax rate is 27%. 19% corporate tax plus 8% VAT.

“We want to convince the industry,” Glen added, although he cannot confirm whether Sunak will announce additional rate cuts from his budget.

The city secretary, who has been in his post for nearly five years, was a rare survivor of the Treasury Secretary’s team from last week’s Boris Johnson reshuffle. The salary of the finance minister has also been raised to the level of the secretary of state.

Financial services presidents urged Johnson not to move Glenn in a very detailed briefing. The minister held the office longer than any of his predecessors.

He said the cap on banker bonuses introduced by the European Union after the financial crisis would remain “under review,” but added that “we’re not going to announce it right away.”

Using Brexit “freedom” to cut bankers’ bonus taxes may not be popular with the wider public, but “we need to see how effective it is and what market impact it actually has,” Glen said.

“What I want is an efficient and effective marketplace for financial services in the context of a global marketplace,” he added. He argued that the successful financial services sector played a key role in the government’s efforts to spread growth across the UK.

Glen is optimistic about the future of UK financial services outside the EU, adding that London is “boosting” after “the best year since 2014 in terms of capital raising and IPOs”.

When he visits the United States, he wants to encourage banks to advance their financing of green initiatives and make net zero pledges. The UK hosts the UN COP26 Climate Summit in November.

There were no signs of a move by the European Commission to help open up the EU market to UK-based companies by recognizing the “equivalence” of UK regulations. Glen said it was “a problem for them.”

Glen said he wants to agree to a larger “regulatory cooperation” on financial services with the US, which he describes as Britain’s most important bilateral partner.

Pointing to a financial services agreement with Switzerland, he said the UK could “strengthen its ambitions” with the US and develop “a like-minded approach to regulation and removing unnecessary barriers”.

This may include mutual regulatory compliance similar to the Swiss Agreement, and we work to ensure the free flow of financial data across borders. Glen also wants to work with the United States on green finance and other financial innovations.

suggestion

The minister said the government would continue to remove unnecessary rules that burden businesses in the City of London, citing “burden” rules for certain bond transactions.

However, he added that the UK will maintain high regulatory standards, reflecting investor concerns that a “regulatory bonfire” will lead to a weakening of the city as a safe city to do business.

He said that regulatory overhaul is “not a race to the bottom, but a false opportunity to find a path to deregulation,” he said. That’s not the way I want to go.”

Meanwhile, the government is currently receiving early bank data on default and fraud levels for the Bounce Back Loan Scheme, a Covid-19 program that provides more than £47 billion in bank loans to small businesses struggling with government guarantees.

Bankers have raised fears that many loans will not be repaid. Because their borrowers were unable or had no intention of doing so.

However, Glen said the data on defaults so far are “pretty encouraging” and suggest that the worst-case scenario of hundreds of billions of dollars in losses on loans could be overly pessimistic.

