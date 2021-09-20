UK companies are asking PMs for more leadership on climate issues.





Climate Change Update

Nearly 100 British companies, including BT, Coca-Cola, Santander, Unilever and Heathrow, have sent a letter to Boris Johnson saying it has a “limited window” to show “leadership” on climate issues.

The push by companies across a wide range of sectors reflects frustration with climate policy in line with the UK’s net zero goal.

Companies like National Grid, Tesco and Co-op are calling for more comprehensive action ahead of the UK government’s UN COP26 climate conference in Glasgow in November.

“The COP26 countdown presents a limited opportunity to demonstrate that leadership,” the Financial Times said in its letter.

The call came as the British Prime Minister landed in New York with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres gathering around 40 heads of state for a closed-door meeting on climate goals outside of the UN General Assembly on Monday.

The UK is set to unveil its Net Zero strategy ahead of the COP26 summit, but has stepped in with several related actions, including a long delayed review by the Treasury on how to finance its Net Zero policy.

The UK’s environmental legislation, which sets pollution and environmental protection rules, and the Heat and Building Strategy, which sets out how to reduce heating to net zero emissions, have also been postponed several times.

An environmental bill passed the Senate last week in a version criticizing food groups, retailers and green groups for failing to tighten conditions on deforestation.

“People were a little apprehensive that more guidance wasn’t coming,” said Stephanie Hyde, CEO of JLL UK, a real estate firm that signed the letter. “The government demand is to make it clear what businesses need to do before COP.”

Delays in heating and building strategies could have a cascading effect on emissions due to the long lead times associated with construction projects, she added.

The letter says the UK’s goal of reducing its carbon footprint to zero by 2050 must be supported by details on how to finance economic change.

“To achieve results across the economy, this strategy [the Net Zero Strategy] We need strong support from the HM Treasury through our Net Zero and Comprehensive Spending Review.” “It also requires coordinating other government policies and actions across transport, housing and the wider built environment, the natural environment and international aid budgets.”

Other signatories to the letter, organized by the UK Business Group Alliance for Net Zero, include the ‘big four’ professional services firm PwC and German asset manager and insurance company Brit Insurance.

Last year, Prime Minister Johnson announced a “10-item plan” to cut emissions, with the ambition to turn the UK into a “Saudi Arabia” of wind power and produce enough electricity from offshore farms to power the country.

But companies say there aren’t many policies yet to back up their plans.

Scottish Power CEO Keith Anderson said this was “a great starting point,” but in the field, companies are “not seeing change happening fast enough on a business level.”

“Getting an offshore wind farm through the planning process takes as long today as it was five years ago,” he says.

Anderson pointed to certain policies, such as investment in the power grid and support for charging electric vehicles, as areas where governments could move faster.

“This is an important year,” Anderson said. “This is the year of the COP.” “It would be fantastic if all of this was announced at COP26.”

