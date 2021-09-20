Emmy Awards 2021: A huge night for British stars with Crown and Ted Lasso cleaning up and Kate Winslet and Michaela Coel winning awards too | Entertainment and art news





British talent dominated the night of TV’s biggest awards ceremony, with stars including Kate Winslet, Ewan McGregor and Michaela Coel honored, and the royal drama The Crown and the uplifting soccer comedy Ted Lasso Clean Up.

The 2021 Emmys were crowned for best drama, a Hollywood night where actors Olivia Colman and Josh O’Connor won awards for their portrayals of the Queen and Prince Charles in the fourth season of the hit. Netflix series.

One of the night’s most acclaimed awards was Coel’s acknowledgment of the authorship for her blockbuster drama I May Destroy You, an award she dedicated to “all survivors of sexual harassment.”

Winslet won an award for Best Actress in a Limited Series, critically acclaimed for her small town detective in the rough Sky murder drama Mare Of Easttown. As well as Coel, McGregor chose the best actor on par with Halston.

London-based Apple TV+ comedy Ted Lasso was named Best Comedy in the first season about an American football coach brought to manage a struggling English Premier League club, and American star Jason Sudeikis won Best Comedy Actor. . The series also won Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy and British Actors Hannah Waddingham and Brett Goldstein for Best Actor.

Perhaps the only real surprise of the night came right away with the final award taking home the best limited-series ball, beating the chess drama The Queen’s Gambit favorites I May Destroy You and Mare Of Easttown.

Image: Kate Winslet was nominated for Outstanding Leading Actress in Mare Of Easttown’s limited or anthology series or film, and Jason Sudeikis (below) won Ted Lasso’s Best Actor in a Comedy category.

America’s biggest TV night has returned to downtown Los Angeles for a glamorous face-to-face event 12 months after last year’s pandemic remote awards ceremony, with many Crown stars winning awards at the awards ceremony in London. It was a huge night for a royal show and a fitting end to Colman’s reign after two seasons when Imelda Staunton was scheduled to take over in Series 5.

Oscar-winning Colman delivered another memorable awards ceremony, and was moved by tribute to his father who died during the pandemic. “What a wonderful ending to the most special trip with this lovely family,” she said. “I loved every moment and I’m so excited to see what happens next.”

She continued, “I wish my dad would come here and see this. I lost my dad to Corona and he must have loved it all.”

During the speech, O’Connor described the actress as a “force of nature”, paying tribute to fellow actress Emma Corinn, who was nominated along with Coleman for playing Diana. Supporting Stars at Crown also won awards as Gillian Anderson and Tobias Menzies were credited with playing Margaret Thatcher and Duke of Edinburgh, respectively.

Coel, creator and star of I May Destroy You, a critically acclaimed film exploring the issues of consent and sexual assault, sent a message to fellow writers in an acceptance speech: It’s not comfortable when you feel uncertain. I dare say it.”

Image: Michaela Coel dedicated the award to survivors of sexual assault. Photo: Phil McCarten/Invision/ Television Academy/AP Image: Gillian Anderson, who plays Margaret Thatcher in The Crown, is another winner of the hit royal drama.

Winslet’s win in one of the most competitive divisions earned her recognition for playing the e-cigarette detective Mare in one of the hottest dramas of the year, Mare Of Easttown. The actress, who accepted her award, said the decade should be about “women on each other’s backs” and thanked the show’s creators for writing the protagonist, “a middle-aged, imperfect, flawed mother.” It all feels proven.”

Supporting stars from Mare Of Easttown also won the Limited Series category, with Julianne Nicholson for Outstanding Supporting Actor and Evan Peters for Outstanding Supporting Actor. Both thanked Winslet.

Elsewhere, the In Memoriam section of the awards ceremony included tributes to stars including Larry King, Helen McCrory, Cicely Tyson, and Michael K Williams, who died in early September and were nominated for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama.

Actress, dancer and choreographer Debbie Allen became the first black woman to receive a gong to receive the Governor of the Year Award and the TV Academy Lifetime Achievement Award.

