UK FTSE 250 head hurts pay as investor pressure

Chief executive salaries at UK FTSE 250 companies fell by almost a fifth in the last fiscal year after bonuses were cut and wages frozen during the pandemic.

Nearly 40% of CEOs did not receive a bonus last year, according to an analysis of PwC’s FTSE 250 Corporate Annual Report.

The number of CEOs missing long-term incentive plans has also increased from about a fifth in 2019 to more than a quarter, where these financing packages are paying a lower level.

As a result, FTSE 250 CEO salaries averaged £1.3m from £1.6m, down 19% from 2019. PwC also found that half of FTSE 250 CEOs and 45% of CFOs had their salaries frozen for 2021.

Businesses have come under pressure from shareholders to limit excessive payouts given the crisis they faced last year in sectors ranging from hospitality to aviation. Nearly three-quarters of bonuses were paid out if the company canceled plans for this year or management decided not to take the bonus, PwC analysis showed.

Many companies have had to resort to state aid, such as vacation plans, to lure investors in to raise cash through emergency stock raising, or to strengthen defenses against COVID-19 and the economic lockdown.

PwC said FTSE 250 companies did not find any companies that paid bonuses while using a layoff scheme or similar international equivalent.

Where pay increases were awarded, the average increase was lower than in 2019, at 2.4% and 2.1% for Chief Executives and Finance Directors. This compares to 3% in 2019.

The decline in salaries for UK CEOs contrasts with the US, where compensation levels across Russell 3000 companies increased by 6% during the pandemic last year, according to ISS ESG.

Among the FTSE 250 companies, investors were particularly active in favor of and against those that appeared to have acted responsibly with executive salaries during the pandemic. PwC reports strong support has increased, but there has also been a significant increase in votes by companies proposing raises beyond higher staffing levels or against payroll policies that companies underperform.

Phillippa O’Connor, PwC’s head of compensation and employment, said more companies are experiencing shareholder problems compared to the 2020 AGM season.

“The environment we experienced this year will continue into the 2022 AGM season, with voting results expected to be more polarized and shareholders continue to focus on ensuring that salaries and incentive payments are consistent with the underlying performance of the business and broader terms. of the employees, customers and communities in which they operate.

The PwC analysis is based on the remuneration reports of the 150 companies included in the FTSE 250 index whose fiscal year ends in September 2020 or later, which have been published so far. This is typically less than 90% of the FTSE 250 index, excluding investment trusts that do not employ executive directors.

