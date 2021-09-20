4 men found dead at home near Sheffield | UK News





A man has been arrested after four people were found dead in a house in a village near Sheffield.

Derbyshire Police said they were called to the property in Chandos Crescent in the city of Kilamama, Derbyshire, around 7:25 a.m. on Sunday.

Police said the man was in police custody and was not looking for anyone else in connection with the death. Police have informed close family members of the incident and said they are being supported by specially trained officers. Details such as the victim’s age have not yet been released.

About five miles from the incident, Outwood Academy City, a co-educational public school for 11-16 year olds, said it would close on Monday after the tragic incident involving three of our students.

The Guardian approached the school for comment.

Here’s the post: It is very sad that the school is closed today. A tragic incident involving three students has occurred in the community. However, we are open to all students who need our support.

I think with all those affected by this sad news. We are working with the police and cannot provide more information at this time.

— Outwood Academy City (@OutwoodCity) September 20, 2021

DCI Rob Routledge, who is leading the investigation, said: “We would like to hear from anyone who has seen or heard anything suspicious early this morning or who has information that might help with our inquiry.

No matter how small you think the information is, please contact us. It is understandably a worrying time for the community, and thank you for your patience and understanding during this time.

It was important to provide information to close relatives of those involved before providing more detailed information about the incident. Residents will continue to see large numbers of police stationed in the area, and patrols are underway for reassurance. If you have any concerns, don’t hesitate to talk to them.

Police urged anyone with information about the incident to report it.

North East Derbyshire Representative Lee Rowley expressed his condolences after the horrific and tragic event.

We bring you terrible and very tragic news from Killamarsh this evening. Rowley tweeted that his condolences and thoughts for his family were with them.

Conservative MPs also paid tribute to Killamarsh as a beautiful community in which to show resilience.

Killamarsh is a lovely, friendly and warm community, and we know many residents will be shocked and worried by this news. he tweeted This incident is considered a separate incident from the arrest. There is no doubt that the town will unite in these difficult times.

