



Dont Rubbish Illogan is a week-long campaign by the Environment Agency, Cornwall City Council, Devon and Cornwall Police, Trading Standards and Biffa to end fly tip and waste crime.

The area of ​​Illogan, a town near Redruth, is a hotspot for fly tips and fly tips will be installed at Tehidy Country Park on Monday, September 20 as part of the campaign.

Controlled fly tips at Tehidy Country Park consist of bulky items where the fly tips are often visible, such as white goods and furniture, and are only left in place for a few hours under supervision before being removed.

However, we hope that one of Ilogans’ beautiful attractions will spark interest and debate about the importance of properly managing your waste.

EPA’s Kevin Baker said:

A campaign against the garbage crime that prepares you to dump your garbage in a beautiful place may seem counterintuitive. However, Illogan’s secluded areas are targeted by fly-chasers up to 90 times a year. Problems can often go unnoticed to many, but it’s an important reminder that these kinds of things are happening and continue to have a real impact on the local environment and community.

We need to remind everyone that it doesn’t matter where the garbage is dumped and in the end everyone will bear the cost of having this happen.

You will not use an unqualified dealer to repair your boiler or rewire your home. Because they are cheaper and they only accept cash. And the same goes for garbage. Use only authorized waste bins or risk being prosecuted if garbage is blown away from places like Illogan.

Each year, the Cornwall City Council spends about 250,000 cleaning up trash around the Principality.

Assemblyman Martyn Alvey, holder of the Cornwall Council’s Environment and Climate Change Portfolio, said:

Fly tips not only cost congressional taxpayers a lot of money, they are also destroying our beautiful countryside.

We all have a responsibility to dispose of waste lawfully and properly. The simplest way is to pay someone else to take it for you, but you should choose a reputable company. You can do this with the Safe Buy plan.

Another activity planned by Dont Rubbish Illogan is the use of chalk stencils at known fly-tip locations to show that these areas are being monitored at #dontrubbishillogan to warn of dumpers, promotional posters and social media.

Learn more about the Buy with Confidence Scheme at https://www.buywithconfidence.gov.uk.

Note to editors

Buy with Confidence Scheme provides a list of local businesses that promise fair deals to the people of Cornwall.

All listed businesses have undergone a series of detailed checks by our trading standards officers before being approved as members of the plan to ensure that they operate in a lawful, honest and fair manner.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gov.uk/government/news/new-campaign-targets-fly-tipping-in-cornwall

