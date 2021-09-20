The state of Covid in the United States





The United States has reached another potential turning point in the pandemic. But it’s also a time when Covid-19 data is unusually hard to read. In today’s newsletter, I’ll try to figure it out, using four charts created by my colleague Ashley Wu.

On the one hand, the country may be on the verge of a virtuous circle of declining cases. Although scientists don’t understand why, Covid has often followed a two-month cycle: when cases start to increase in a country, they often do so for around two months, before starting to decrease. In the United States, the Delta wave began in early July, just over two months ago.

On the flip side, schools across the country have recently reopened and other activities like crowded college football games and Broadway plays have resumed. All of this socialization has led some epidemiologists to predict that cases could increase this month.

Right now, it’s difficult to understand what’s going on from the closely watched charts that track daily Covid cases. These graphics have recently been messed up due to Labor Day. With test centers and laboratories closed for the bank holiday weekend, cases plunged artificially over the long weekend, before also increasing artificially on the following days. As a result, the seven-day average of Covid cases (the measure many trackers highlight) has been skewed for much of this month.

We have tried to smooth out the fluctuations by reallocating some of the positive tests from the day after Labor Day to the holiday itself. We kept the same total number of confirmed cases but imagined they were on a more normal weekly pattern (which is probably closer to reality).

You can see the result in the dotted line below:

Our fitted line doesn’t completely eliminate Labor Day noise, but it does provide a clearer picture. And this image is encouraging. The number of new cases has fallen by more than 10% since September 1.

State-by-state data is consistent with this trend. In some states where the Delta wave struck early, such as California, Florida, and Missouri, cases are declining even longer. In states where Delta later arrived, such as Colorado and Massachusetts, the wave began to show signs of peaking.

Hospitalization data, which may be more reliable than case data, is also consistent. The seven-day average number of Americans hospitalized peaked on September 3 and has since fallen by about 7%:

The most likely scenario seems to be that the Delta wave has peaked in the United States, after just over two months of increasing cases and hospitalizations. (Here’s The Mornings’ longer explanation of the mysterious two-month cycle of Covid.)

Worse than Europe

Yet there are two important caveats with encouraging trends.

First, the current Covid situation remains dire as much of America’s West Mountain, Southeast, and Appalachian hospitals are filled with Covid patients. Doctors and nurses are overwhelmed and exhausted. The nationwide death toll from Covid, which is typically a few weeks behind trends in new cases, has continued to rise recently. About 2,000 Americans die every day.

The situation here is worse than in almost any other country. The death rate in the United States over the past two weeks, adjusted for population, is more than twice as high as in Britain, over seven times as high as in Canada and over 10 times higher than in Germany. If Mississippi were its own country, it would have one of the worst per capita death tolls in the world, CNN’s Jake Tapper noted yesterday.

Why? One of the reasons is that the United States, having got off to a great start, now lags many of those countries in terms of Covid vaccination rates. Almost one in four American adults still has not received a vaccine. The unvaccinated continue to be disproportionately those without a college degree and Republican voters.

Vaccines dramatically reduce the risk of serious Covid disease, and deaths overwhelmingly occur among the unvaccinated. Yet many people have chosen to leave themselves unprotected. It is a modern tragedy, caused by the widespread distrust that Americans feel towards the great institutions of society and exacerbated by disinformation online.

The second caveat is that the encouraging trends of the past two weeks are not guaranteed to continue.

The two-month cycle of Covid is not a scientific law. There have been exceptions, and there will be others. Perhaps these crowded football matches will cause new epidemics that are not yet visible in the data. Or perhaps the arrival of colder weather or a mysterious force will cause the number of cases to rebound in the weeks to come. The pandemic has spent nearly two years surprising people, often for the worse. As my colleague Apoorva Mandavilli wrote, Covid gave everyone a crash course in scientific uncertainty.

So far, perhaps the best summary is that Covid is both an unnecessarily bad crisis in the United States and one that seems to be slowly getting a little less serious. If recent history repeats itself, cases in the United States will continue to decline into early fall.

