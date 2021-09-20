Britain’s largest barracks veterans at risk of losing mental health support | British Army





Vulnerable veterans of the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq live in supportive housing in Britain’s largest barracks, losing help with mental health issues, raising fears that they will become homeless and lose their lives.

A charity that has helped 340 homeless people at the Caterick Garrison says it will run out of funds by the end of the month for services dedicated to solving problems including post-traumatic stress disorder and substance abuse.

The Riverside Housing Charity, along with other charities operating similar services, is asking Chancellor Rishi Sunak to review next month to maintain counseling, education and support for people with PTSD and substance or alcohol abuse problems. They are asking for new funding. They warned ministers of the grave danger that most of the supportive housing services for veterans would collapse.

Dave Karan, 33, of the Riverside-run Beacon Center in Yorkshire, after two trips to Afghanistan in 2008 and 2010, said she felt disappointed. You have done your best for the Queen and the country, but you have mental problems, physical injuries, and no support network. Veterans will be hit hard.

Riverside said the center will continue to house homeless veterans, but will not receive assistance.

For the past eight years, Kerrie Addison, the center’s expert support agent, said: By the time veterans arrive at us, they are usually psychologically vulnerable. loss of these services [mean] Increasing deaths among veterans is a reality we face.

Defense Secretary James Heappey said veterans would feel more vulnerable after the final withdrawal from Afghanistan over the past few months and question whether their service was worthwhile.

Riverside, Launchpad, Alabar and Stoll, the leading providers of support housing for British veterans, providing 558 beds across the UK, are taking steps to prevent service disruptions. Asked the Minister for $5.5 million over two years.

Andrew Lord, Alabar’s CEO, said there would be more homeless people without the funds. It is estimated that between 100 and 400 veterans a year get a rough night’s sleep.

Last month, Health Minister Sajid Javid announced an extension of 2.7 million NHS Operation Courage services that provide mental health support and expanded services to support people experiencing complex mental and physical trauma or alcohol and substance abuse.

But Caterick’s veterans fear giving up when their service funds run out.

one [veteran] Services Manager Sheryl Bartliff said, “Promise us that we won’t let you go once the funding ends in September.” Having these conversations is fatal for me and my employees, but this is the reality that benefits from our services.

Carl McMichael, 47, a Kosovo soldier and security contractor in Iraq and Afghanistan, said: , and they know nothing but soldiers. Without this place I wouldn’t be where I am today.

McMichael suffered from PTSD but is now seeking independent accommodation after receiving treatment and has found a job.

The Department of Defense emphasized the extension of Operation Courage by 2.7 million, 5 million in military charitable funds, and priority access to social housing for veterans.

“Together with the recent events in Afghanistan, our military service and veterans represent the best of us and once again remind us of their dedication and sacrifice,” a government spokesperson said.

