A billionaire wants to build a utopia in the American desert. Looks like it could go wrong | Jessa crispin





Welcome to Telosa, a $ 400 billion city of the future, according to its founder, billionaire Marc Lore. The city doesn’t yet exist, and it’s also unclear in which state the experiment will be housed, but the architects of the proposed 150,000-acre project are exploring the American Southwest. They are already predicting that the first residents will be able to move in by 2030.

Telosa will eventually shelter 5 million people, according to its website, and will benefit from a halo of utopian promises: avant-garde architecture, drought resistance, minimal environmental impact, municipal resources. This hypothetical metropolis promises to take some of the most forward-thinking ideas on sustainability and urban design and bring them to life.

The plan combines ideas on urban agriculture (the project’s flagship tower will house aeroponic farms) and quality of life (a city where anyone can live, work and play within a 15-minute commute) alongside new green technologies and of a model of land property proposed, but never executed, by 19th century economist Henry George. These are ideas that have remained in the abstract or attempted on a small scale; now they will have an entire American metropolis to experience, driven by the creative ambitions of a very wealthy man.

Telosa is definitely a city of the future, but not in a good way. Yes, it will probably have a very brilliant public transport system, but it does seem rather futuristic in the sense that as the world deteriorates, the ultra-rich seem more and more interested in telling us how to live. No longer content to make fun of us from their private jets, they take over our homes, our cities, our society. It’s clear that Lore has been to the Aspen Ideas festival at least once, and at one point maybe, I don’t know, a curator he hired to stock his shelves with old aesthetic books accidentally included a theory. economic (if only he had found Charles Fourier before he got to the George!), and now he has notions.

As anyone knows who has an adult parent who rules their basement model train with an iron fist, or who has spent time on social media listening to 22-year-old leftists talk about what life will be like after the death. revolution, knows, many people have ideas about how cities, countries and societies should function. We are generally protected from seeing these ideas come to fruition and dealing with the consequences of their megalomania, simply by preventing a person from building up enough wealth or power. But I have something to tell you about the tax policy of the past two decades and how a small number of people have benefited from it, and you won’t like it.

Now that men and women own more wealth than entire countries, they find themselves trying to sidestep politics and leave their mark on Earth in a much more literal way. What if I built something that looked more or less like a penis and everyone was looking at it? Such thoughts continually plague billionaires such as Amazon space suitcase Jeff Bezos and now tower builder Marc Lore.

Listen, I understand their hesitation. Pay taxes? To this government? The same government that decided to destroy and build and destroy Afghanistan for almost 20 years instead of feeding and educating American children? The same government that subsidizes factory farming, despite its deleterious effects on our environment and our health and animal welfare? The same government that heard the pain and outrage over police abuse of power across America and responded: How about more police, do you want that, again more police?

Looking at all of this, it almost makes sense that someone who has the means and the desire to help would want to take a more direct route. And the ideas of this fake little town are grandiose! Green architecture, environmental technology, transparent governance, innovative urban planning ideas if it works, it could advance our thinking on how humans can exist in a changing world and live harmonious lives during the environmental and economic calamities to come. .

But it won’t work. It won’t work because a single guy doesn’t decide how the world, or even a city, should work. Even as he collaborates with the greatest thinkers, architects and scientists of our time, a simple glance through Lores’ portfolio will reveal that all of his big ideas and fanciful language on improving and advancing the company are pretty hollow.

This is a guy who built his fortune in part thanks to Walmart, a labor-intensive company that pays its own workers so little that they often have to rely on government-funded welfare programs although ‘they are employed full time.

Lore made another chunk of his fortune by selling a business to Amazon, a company so obnoxious in its treatment of workers that even the Wall Street Journal has bowed its nose. Both of these societies helped funnel money and joy from the lower classes and hand it over to the privileged few who may have lofty thoughts on what would make society better?

What would make society better? Are these skyscrapers in the desert? Or would it benefit the world more if billionaires had less influence over how society works?

The name Telosas, as was often mentioned in his promotional material, comes from Aristotle’s use of the word telos to signify the highest purpose. Perhaps a better name could have been derived from Hybris, the Greek goddess of insolence and reckless pride. But it is better not to wait for a divine act to judge our little Icarus here. We the people are in a much better position to bring about its downfall. Send the taxman.

