British troops stationed in Mali uncover truth about massacre





On August 8, dozens of militants attacked several villages around Outtagouna, close to the border of Niger and Burkina Faso in the southeastern part of the country, killing dozens. Daeshi and al-Qaeda-affiliated armed groups are known to operate in the area.

Hours after the murder, reports of the massacre began to be delivered to the British delegation of the United Nations Mission to Mali (MINUSMA) at its base in Gao, 150 kilometers north. Formed by the 2nd Battalion Royal Angle Regiment and Queen’s Dragoon Guard, the Long Range Reconnaissance Group (LRRG) provides a highly specialized ability to travel long distances across difficult terrain to reach remote areas.

MINUSMAs Force Commander Lieutenant General Dennis Gyllensporre instructed the LRRG to conduct the planned operation with a specially designed off-road desert vehicle and launch it immediately into the area, and within 36 hours of the attack, a powerful British task group of 250 people arrived on the scene. .

The military immediately secured the village to protect it from further attacks and allowed a special UN human rights team to interview locals and collect the physical evidence left by the attackers. Their prompt arrival has allowed the LRRG to provide important information to support the UN investigation, which will help bring the perpetrators to trial. In addition, human security training allowed British agents to communicate with all parts of the local population, along with female peacekeepers who understand the situation and communicate with local women.

Defense Secretary James Heappey said:

The loss of countless innocent lives is a terrible tragedy. This horrific event is a sad reminder of why British troops were assigned to this difficult and dangerous UN peacekeeping mission.

The UK task force’s swift response helped the UN human rights officer gather important information about the genocide in which violent extremists would one day be held accountable for their crimes.

LRRGs were not only deployed from a distance, but their unique special ability to stay on the ground for extended periods of time allowed them to stay on site for three weeks, meaning that the UN could not only investigate the genocide, but also protect the village. from further attacks.

After the UN investigative team returned, the task group continued to patrol the area at night and flew unarmed intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) drones over the town to deter and protect further attacks on civilians.

Additionally, the ongoing security they provided allowed UN Civil Division field missions to travel to the area and access villages that MINUSMA’s community liaison officers had not visited in years.

LRRG Commander Lieutenant Colonel Will Meddings said:

Given the size of the sector we operate in, it is impossible for MINUSMA to be always everywhere.

However, this operation clearly demonstrated the versatility and breadth of capabilities that British forces provide for UN missions, allowing them to rapidly deploy in remote areas to protect villages, respond to civilian attacks, and enable UN civilian teams to carry out their missions.

LRRG has been operating in Mali for 9 months after being deployed in December 2020. In the meantime, the task group has expanded into areas not previously stationed by peacekeepers, where the UN protects civilians, gathers intelligence, and provides humanitarian assistance to previously unreachable remote communities.

In May 2020, UN forces conducted the first operation in the country, confiscating weapons caches hidden by people suspected of Daeshi militants who threatened the community.

