Danny Fenster, American journalist, ordered to stay in Myanmar prison





Danny Fenster, an American journalist who was arrested in May as he was about to leave Myanmar, was ordered Monday to remain in prison as police investigate a vague charge he disseminated information that could harm the army.

The court hearing marked his 120th day in detention. Mr. Fenster is the only known American to be arrested in Myanmar and has become an international symbol of the crackdown on free speech by military juntas.

No formal charges have been filed against the Detroit native. No evidence was presented against him in his eight court appearances, which are videotaped and only last a few minutes. He is not allowed to speak or ask questions and has rarely met his lawyer since his arrest on May 24.

Mr Fenster, editor-in-chief of Frontier Myanmar magazine, is accused of disseminating information that could lead military officers to neglect or fail in their duties, a charge often leveled against journalists in the South Asian country -East. He faces three years in prison.

The Biden administration, Amnesty International, the Committee to Protect Journalists, Frontier Myanmar and Mr. Fensters’ family have called for his release.

The detention of Danny Fenster and other journalists is an unacceptable attack on freedom of expression in Burma, State Department spokesman Ned Price said earlier this month, using the country’s old name. We continue to pressure the Burmese military regime to release Danny immediately.

The Myanmar military, which had shared power with civilian governments for a decade, took control in a February 1 coup, triggering large street protests and a nationwide general strike. Troops and police have killed more than 1,100 people and jailed 6,600 people, according to the Association for Assistance to Political Prisoners, a rights group.

The junta has arrested more than 100 journalists since February, and 47 remain in detention, according to a media group following the arrests. Four of those arrested were foreign journalists: two from the United States, one from Japan and one from Poland.

All but Mr. Fenster were kicked out, including Nathan Maung, a US citizen and co-founder of Kamayut Media, an online news site. While in detention, Mr. Maung and his co-founder, Hanthar Nyein, were severely beaten, burned and forced to kneel on the ice with their hands cuffed behind them, according to the Committee to Protect Journalists.

Mr Fenster and his wife, Juliana, had been married for less than seven weeks when he was arrested at Yangon International Airport as he was about to leave the country. She remained in Myanmar to work for his release, but had limited access to him.

Mr. Fenster is being held at the infamous Insein Prison. Covid-19 swept through the institution earlier this year, and Mr Fenster appears to have caught it. He lost his sense of taste and smell and suffered from chest congestion, among other symptoms, but was never tested. He has since made a significant recovery, his family said.

He was rarely permitted to receive visits, and his communications with his family and the United States Embassy were limited. His lawyer, U Than Zaw Aung, said he last met his client in person on July 15 and that Mr Fenster had never received a Covid vaccine. During Monday’s video hearing, Mr Fenster looked tired, the lawyer said.

Mr Fenster’s older brother Bryan spoke to him on a rare phone call last week and said he was staying positive.

He makes the most of it and he has a great attitude, said Bryan Fenster, adding, but he has no idea what’s going on with him.

Danny Fenster, 37, arrived in Myanmar in 2019 and worked for three of the largest English-speaking news agencies there, most recently at Frontier. He oversaw the English versions of the stories for the print and online magazine, his brother said.

The regime’s decision to arrest Mr Fenster appears to stem from his previous job at Myanmar Now, another online outlet, even though he quit that job almost a year before he started working at Frontier.

Myanmar Now and its editor, Ko Swe Win, have long been targets of the military due to tough investigative media reports. Mr Swe Win left the country after being injured in an assassination attempt in 2019.

Mr Swe Win said the regime may have sued Mr Fenster for contributing to a report on a Myanmar Now article last year that highlighted the military’s business partnership with companies Japan for the development of a $ 330 million luxury hotel and office complex on military-owned land near the city center. Yangon.

I believe Danny’s name was on the arrest list because he worked on this story, Mr Swe Win said.

A letter of complaint filed with the court shows police mistakenly believed Mr Fenster was still working for Myanmar Now at the time of his arrest, Frontier reported.

Mr. Swe Win praised Mr. Fensters’ dedication to journalism.

Danny is interested in Myanmar news and has a strong passion for his professional work, he said. He is also humble and always gets along well with his colleagues. He is a good colleague.

Bryan Fenster said the family hoped the regime would lay formal charges, which could pave the way for his deportation.

We just want him to go back to court so they can go through their process, Bryan Fenster said. The sooner they can go through the process, the faster they can kick it out.

The United States Embassy in Yangon is trying to secure Mr. Fensters’ release but has little influence over the military regime. An embassy spokesperson said the State Department was seeking regular contact with Mr Fenster and last spoke to him a week ago.

Mr. Fenster received an MA in Creative Writing from Wayne State University and worked for news organizations in Detroit and Louisiana before moving to Myanmar. We always joke in our family that it’s kind of like tumbleweed, his brother said. It takes root in one place, then it goes elsewhere.

The Fenster brothers, grandsons of Holocaust survivors, volunteered in the mid-2000s to help refugees in Chicago and were assigned to help a family in Myanmar. This may have helped inspire Mr. Fensters’ decision to live there, his brother said.

Danny is a human being who, in his essence, is programmed to care about and learn more about other human beings, he said. In that same spirit of human goodness, we hope and wait for him to be released and reunited with his family and loved ones at home.

