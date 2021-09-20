U.S. eases travel restrictions for vaccinated foreign passengers





coronavirus pandemic update

The Biden administration announced in November that passengers who have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 will be able to travel to the United States from anywhere in the world, ending a series of travel bans first imposed by Donald Trump 18 months ago. It’s possible.

The White House said Monday that anyone intending to fly to the United States must show evidence that they have been fully vaccinated and tested negative in the last three days, starting in November. They must also wear masks for travel and share phone numbers and email addresses for contact tracing.

Beginning last year, people without U.S. citizenship, permanent residency or certain exemptions have been barred from traveling to the U.S. if they have been in the U.K., Ireland, the Schengen region, China, India, Iran, South Africa or Brazil in the past 14 years. me.

The United States announced the new system the day before foreign leaders arrive in New York for the UN General Assembly and US President Joe Biden meets British Prime Minister Boris Johnson at the White House.

“This new system allows us to implement stringent protocols to prevent the spread of Covid from passengers traveling internationally to the United States. Jeff Zients, former Vice President Joe Biden’s head of the Covid-19 task force, said Monday that requiring foreigners traveling to the United States to be fully vaccinated is based on public health. “This is a person-based approach, not a country-based approach.”

The travel ban first came into effect last year as the Trump administration worked to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Trump removed them on his last day at the White House, but they were immediately re-imposed by Biden.

The Biden administration was cautious about lifting the ban despite great pressure from London and Brussels as the contagious delta strain of coronavirus spreads rapidly.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is developing a list of vaccines that the US will allow. The FDA has approved vaccines made by BioNTech/Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson.

The official said it is likely to accept the AstraZeneca vaccine, which is widely used in the UK and the European Union. However, it is not yet clear whether other vaccines, such as those used in China and Russia, will be accepted by US authorities.

People participating in clinical trials for a vaccine not yet approved in the UK can also enter the US, a policy that applies to around 40,000 people.

Shares of IAG, owner of British Airways, jumped more than 10% on Monday afternoon to trade at 165.3p in London on Monday afternoon as investors cheered on the prospect of a return to transatlantic travel.

“IAG, the owner of BA, is a clear winner in this, as its transatlantic business has almost come to a standstill after US policy brought the jets to a halt,” said Neil Wilson, chief market analyst at Markets.com.

Shares of other airlines, including low-cost carrier EasyJet, rose 3.4% in London following the news. Shares of Air France rose 6.7% in Paris and Lufthansa rose 5.3%.

Paul Charles, advisor to several travel agencies, including Finnair and Tourism Ireland, described the resumption of travel between Europe and the United States for fully vaccinated passengers “probably the best news for the travel sector during the pandemic.”

“It’s an early Christmas present for BA, Virgin Atlantic and Aer Lingus who will never fully recover until the transatlantic passage opens,” he said.

Despite the more optimistic outlook for the airline, Wilson said, “There are many things to be aware of, and many reasons to be careful, as uncertainties remain, such as which vaccines will be allowed and whether children will need vaccine passports,” Wilson said. ‘ he warned.

US airline stocks did not react as strongly as UK and European stocks. While reopening will benefit airlines on both sides of the Atlantic, it has disproportionately benefits British and European airlines, which sell 60% of their tickets in their home markets, said Raymond James analyst Savanthi Syth.

If restrictions are lifted soon enough, travelers should be able to book Christmas and possibly Easter tickets, she said. But a slower rollout could mean that the next big opportunity for ticket sales will be in June. Testing requirements (assuming they exist) can also deter some travelers.

Additional reporting by Claire Bushey, Sylvia Pfeifer, Alice Hancock and Matthew Rocco

