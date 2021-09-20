Axios Today podcast: Why France is so angry with the United States





From French diplomacy to Haitian deportations to the southern border, international headlines dominated over the weekend. Axios World Editor-in-Chief Dave Lawler catches up with us.

Plus, a looming battle with City of Chicago workers over vaccination warrants. And why companies want cool stock symbols.

Guests: Dave Lawler of Axios, Monica Eng and Courtenay Brown.

Credits: Axios Today is produced in partnership with Pushkin Industries. The team includes Niala Boodhoo, Sara Kehaulani Goo, Dan Bobkoff, Alexandra Botti, Nuria Marquez Martinez, Sabeena Singhani, Michael Hanf and Alex Sugiura. The music is composed by Evan Viola. You can reach us at [email protected] You can send questions, comments, and story ideas to Niala as a text or voice message to 202-918-4893.

Go further:

Transcription

NILA BOODHOO: Hello! Welcome to Axios today! It’s Monday, September 20. I am Niala Boodhoo. Here’s how you made it smarter today: a looming battle with City of Chicago workers over vaccination warrants. Plus, why do companies want eye-catching stock symbols. But first, today’s One Big Thing: why France is so angry with the United States

From French diplomacy to Haitian deportations to the southern border, a number of international headlines occurred over the weekend. And so I thought about reaching out to Axios global editor Dave Lawler to quickly catch up with us on all of this. Hi, Dave.

DAVE LAWLER: Hi Niala.

NILA: Let’s start with France, Dave – On Friday France withdrew its ambassadors from the United States and Australia. It was after a fight over a sub contract. Can you tell us about it?

DAVE: Yes, so in 2016 France signed what has been described as the deal of the century for the supply of submarines to Australia. It was a $ 60 billion deal, which was quite significant for the French defense industry. Now all of a sudden Australia got a better deal, basically they were going to be able to get the nuclear submarine technology from the United States and the United Kingdom. And they decided to tear up this agreement with France to do it. And most importantly, neither the United States nor the Australians informed France until they disclosed this. It was therefore a fairly diplomatic incident. You know, the Biden administration tried to make statements about France’s great ally. They are trying to calm this situation down. The ambassadors are back in Paris for consultations, which means it’s not permanent, but there was a conversation on the European side saying you really want us to take a look at what’s going on in China, in Asia. You want us to start engaging in that part of the world, and then you undermine us like that. This is something that will be covered not only this week, but in the future for quite a while.

NILA: We also saw last week the US government admit to hitting civilians by mistake in a drone strike in Afghanistan, which killed a number of people. What is the latest on the fallout from this strike?

DAVE: Okay, so you’ll remember the Pentagon said at the time that there was an imminent threat against US forces at the airport. Ultimately, they weren’t sure who they hit back then. They had gathered information that this car someone was driving might contain explosives. It turned out that everything was wrong. It was an aid worker who was killed. There were seven children killed in that strike and they came out late and basically said: We screwed it up. Again, this is a signal that this on the horizon strategy that we are talking about, of trying to hit targets in Afghanistan from afar after our withdrawal, is far from a simple undertaking.

NILA: The last story I wanted to tell you about Dave, I think a lot of people, myself included, were surprised to learn that thousands of Haitians have traveled across South America and crossed to the southern border and are piled up on this bridge. And now the Biden administration says a lot of these people are going to be put on flights to be sent back to Haiti?

DAVE: Okay, so you’re going to start seeing several eviction flights a day, according to the administration. Basically you had a big influx of migrants at this one Texas border point, and they decided they had to start deporting people. Obviously there was political pressure, you know, certainly from the Texas delegation, but Biden is walking a tightrope on this issue as well. He wants to be very clear that he is not a politician with open borders, is he. But he doesn’t want to be seen doing that kind of Trump-like approach to kick everyone out, either. And so it’s another tightrope for him to walk on immigration.

NILA: Dave Lawler, Global Editor-in-Chief of Axios. Dave, thanks for catching up with us on these stories.

DAVE: Thanks Niala.

NILA: Well, be back in 15 seconds with where and why the COVID spikes are happening in Chicago.

[AD]

NILA: Welcome to Axios today. I am Niala Boodhoo. Axios is expanding to launch local newsletters and a bunch of new cities today, including one of my favorite places, Chicago. And I’m delighted to introduce one of my former Chicago public media colleagues, Monica Eng, who is now part of the Axios Chicago team. Hi, Monique.

MONICA FR: Hey, Niala.

NILA: Monica, your best story tomorrow is about where the COVID numbers are rising in Chicago, where is it?

MONICA: Well, we looked at data from the Chicago Department of Public Health and found that positivity was highest in the past few weeks and only two zip codes. They are in the far northwest. And the extreme southwest.

NILA: Do these zip codes have anything in common?

MONICA: Sure. They are home to the largest concentration of municipal employees of any zip code in the city. And they also showed the greatest support for former President Donald Trump in the last election.

NILA: And so for people who don’t know Chicago, Chicago is a very blue city. It’s a little sea of ​​red. Can you tell us what the laws are regarding municipal workers and vaccination mandates in Chicago?

MONICA: Great question. Mayor Lori Lightfoot demanded that every employee in the city, who does not have an exemption for religious or health reasons, be fully immunized by October 15.

NILA: So Monica, if this is one of the places where immunization rates are low, but we also know that immunization warrants are coming, what are you waiting for next?

MONICA: Well, we’ve already seen the firefighters / paramedics union and police union formally oppose this vaccination mandate. Uh, actually, the head of the Fraternal Order of Police, the police union, suggested that thousands of people could quote telling them, fuck you, I’m staying home. So we expect a stalemate between the mayor and many people in these communities where COVID is found to be high right now on October 15th. And, you know, it’s not just Chicago, you’ve seen members of the Los Angeles Police Union sue local authorities for their vaccination mandate. And there is also reluctance in Oregon and New York, on the part of police unions over these vaccine warrants.

NILA: Monica Eng is one of the Axios Chicago reporters. You can sign up for his newsletter today. Thanks Monique.

MONICA: Thanks Niala.

NILA: The race is on for publicly traded companies to reserve unique stock symbols, as these stock symbols can be a way to grab the attention of a new generation of traders. Courtenay Brown is a Market Journalist at Axios. Hey Courtenay, I don’t think many of us think much about these ticker symbols. Why do they matter?

COURTENAY BROWN: It’s kind of like a company’s Twitter account, but instead of Twitter, it’s for the stock market. There is a growing trend for businesses to choose four letter symbols, which obviously leaves them with more room than a three or two letter symbol to spell out what they want to spell.

NILA: How does that reflect the appeal of a different generation of traders?

COURTENAY: Well, one of the most interesting things that has happened over the past year is that a group of retail traders are turning to platforms like Reddit to talk about the hottest stocks around, actions that they should negotiate. If you’ve got a memorable ticker for, uh, appeal to this generation of social media social media traders.

NILA: And how hard is it to get the ticker symbol you want?

COURTENAY: Just like a Twitter handle, a business cannot have the same ticker as another business. So, because more and more companies go public, a bunch of options are taken off the table. Sirius XM bought Pandora, so now P is up for grabs. So it will be very interesting to see who gets hold of the ticker symbol P.

NILA: It would be better if they did that with the Twitter handle too. Axios Markets Journalist, Courtenay Brown. Thanks Courtenay.

COURTENAY: Thank you.

NILA: The Ted Lasso TV show last night received 20 historic Emmy nominations – the most ever for a new comedy. I’m not the only one who says Ted Lasso is probably my new favorite pandemic show – I love Coach Lassos’ optimism. Here are some of his special pleasures to start your week:

TED LASSO: I believe in communism. Roma communism, that is to say. What is communism? Well, Bummer Catch is a worldview that reminds us of romantic comedies with people like Tom Hanks, Meg Ryan or Julia Roberts and Hugh Grant. The point is, guys: if all of these attractive people with their amazing apartments and interesting jobs, usually in a creative field, can go through light struggles and still end up happy, so can we. Gentlemen, to believe in Roman Communism is to believe that everything will eventually work out.

NILA: At the end of the night, Ted Lasso won 7 Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Comedy Series. Hope your week is also exceptional. I am Niala Boodhoo. Thanks for listening, stay safe and see you tomorrow morning.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.axios.com/axios-today-podcast-france-aukus-submarines-4b2fc887-1667-44e5-99b3-a7a394cfc848.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos