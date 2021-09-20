The September Harvest Moon can be seen in the UK tonight – when can we see it?





Harvest Moon is expected to peak at 12:45 am on Tuesday, September 21 (Photo: Getty Images)

The full moon in September appears tonight over England, signaling the change of seasons.

The moon, also known as the harvest moon, appears just before the autumn equinox on Wednesday (September 22), when summer ends and fall begins.

What is Harvest Moon?

The harvest moon, also called the corn moon, is the full moon closest to the autumn equinox and symbolizes a new beginning.

As we approach the vernal equinox, the Moon’s orbital angle with respect to the Earth’s horizon is minimal, which means it rises above the horizon much faster than usual.

Historically, the light of the Harvest Moon has helped farmers work late into the night as the bright moonlight helped illuminate the fields after sunset.

Traditionally, it signaled when farmers begin to harvest their summer crops before the onset of autumn frosts.

When can I see you?

The Harvest Moon is expected to peak at 12:45 a.m. on Tuesday, September 21, one day before the autumn equinox.

The moon will rise shortly after sunset on Monday and will remain visible until early Tuesday on Tuesday.

It can be seen without special equipment, and if you look closely, it should be close to the horizon, so there should be an orange tint around it.

If you miss it, it will rise at about the same time the next day and still look bright and almost full.

When is the autumn equinox?

The autumn equinox occurs in September every year and takes place on Wednesday 22 September at 8:21 PM in the UK.

The Earth is tilted around its axis of rotation, which means that as the Earth orbits the Sun, it lights up in the Northern and Southern Hemispheres depending on where it is in orbit.

At two points in the year, the sun illuminates the northern and southern hemispheres equally, known as the vernal equinox.

The autumn equinox marks the end of summer and the beginning of autumn, when days begin to gradually shorten until the winter solstice in the northern hemisphere.

When is the next full moon?

The remaining full moons of the year are:

Hunters Moon on October 20 Beaver Moon on November 19 Cold Moon on December 18

This article was originally published on its sister site, NationalWorld.

