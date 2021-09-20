Rare copy of US Constitution could fetch $ 20 million at Sotheby’s





Written by Megan C. Hills, CNN

An exceptionally rare first edition of the US Constitution is on sale in New York, with auction house Sotheby’s expecting auctions of up to $ 20 million.

This is one of 11 surviving copies – and the last in private hands – of the first printing of the final text of the document, produced for the delegates of the Constitutional Convention of 1787 and the Continental Congress.

Written at secret meetings in Philadelphia, the US Constitution laid the foundation for American democracy and guaranteed the basic rights of citizens. After the production of two earlier drafts, the official printers of the Constitutional Convention created 500 copies of a final “official edition” and distributed them to delegates, according to Sotheby’s.

The text auctioned in November is owned by collector and philanthropist Dorothy Tapper Goldman. It was originally acquired by her late husband, Howard, and had been “one of (her) most cherished possessions,” Goldman said in a statement.

A Sotheby’s expert presents a page of the first printing of the United States Constitution, which goes on sale in November. Credit: ED JONES / AFP / Getty Images

“When this happened to me, I felt an incredible sense of responsibility to take care of her, to share her and to promote the constitutional principles of our nation,” she added.

In a press release, Sotheby’s described the document as “rarer than the first impression of the Declaration of Independence.” The auction house’s senior books and manuscript specialist, Selby Kiffer, meanwhile said the object was “one of the rarest and most coveted historical documents” ever to be auctioned.

Kiffer also oversaw the sale of the document in 1988 to the Goldmans, who bought it for $ 165,000 from a private collector in Philadelphia. In the years that followed, it was on loan to institutions such as the New York Historical Society and the United States Supreme Court, among others. The other 10 surviving copies of the first impression are now all kept in institutional collections, Sotheby’s said.

The document is part of a larger sale of historic American documents from the Goldman collection, which includes a first copy of the Articles of Confederation, as well as an official Stamp Act print.

Related Video: How Do Auctions Actually Work?

Other rare copies of the US Constitution are included in the sale, such as editions signed by Presidents Millard Fillmore and Franklin Pierce. The two-part auction will also feature a range of state constitutions, with at least one constitution from each U.S. state for sale.

Proceeds from the sale will go to the Dorothy Tapper Goldman Foundation, an organization dedicated to “promoting understanding of our democracy and how the actions of all citizens can make a difference,” according to a press release.

Prior to the sale, the constitution of the first edition will be on display in various locations across the United States, starting with Sotheby’s galleries in New York, before moving to Chicago and Dallas.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/style/article/us-constitution-sothebys-sale/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos