UK-Ireland Signature Pickup Trio Including Abel Ferraras Zeros And Ones (Exclusive) | News





Signature has won UK-Irish distribution rights to three new titles, including Abel Ferraras Zeros And Ones starring Ethan Hawke.

Zeros And Ones premiered at the International Competition at the Locarno Film Festival in August, and Ferrara won Best Director.

Set near Rome’s Vatican City, the Ferraras thriller follows an American soldier played by Hawke in the aftermath of an apocalyptic siege that explores a world of horror and paranoia. Signature plans to launch the title in Q1 2022.

The distributor also boarded Luis Prietos Shattered, starring Frank Grillo, John Malkovich, Sasha Luss and Cameron Monaghan. It focuses on a wealthy divorce that falls in love with a woman who isn’t all she sees. After being confined at home with injuries, he discovers her nefarious intentions.

The film is currently in post-production and is targeted for release in the second quarter of 2022. Spanish filmmaker Prieto has recently directed the Netflix series White Lines, and along with Halle Berry has produced feature films such as Kidnapp and the 2012s Pusher produced by Nicolas Winding Refn. An English remake of the 1996 thriller directed by Denmark.

Signature also acquired Scott Manns, a British thriller about two women trapped in an abandoned 2,000-foot-tall radio tower. Starring Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Grace Fulton. The film is in post-production and is set for release in the second quarter of 2022.

All three titles were acquired by US-based reseller Capstone Pictures, and Signature previously worked on Come Away and Vanquish in the 2021s and The Iron Mask in the 2020s. I have a bar.

