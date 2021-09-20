Arguments against new taxes on the UK’s wealthiest 1% do not count | Ben Tippett





Many are demanding that the wealthy pay their fair share as the government raises taxes on workers and plans the largest cuts in benefits in the history of the welfare state. A new net worth tax could redistribute wealth, garner public support and generate huge revenues for governments. At the University of Greenwich, we estimate that such taxes on the top 1% of Britain’s wealthiest households could raise between $70 billion and $130 billion a year. That’s enough to pay for high-quality universal health care, such as the NHS.

When it comes to taxes, we often hear the slogan that broad shoulders should carry the heaviest loads. A net asset tax for the top 1% turns this slogan into a viable policy. Net worth encapsulates someone’s control over economic resources. It combines financial, wealth, annuity and business assets minus liabilities. Measure your shoulder size in clear math terms like a tailor. Taxes on this combined wealth of the top 1% have the power to generate billions of pounds annually.

With our proposal, wealthy households will face increasing marginal rates and only the top 1% (i.e. households with 3.4 million or more cumulative assets) will pay nothing. Between 3.4 million and 5.7 million household assets are subject to a 1% tax. 5% between 5.7m and 18.2m; More than 18.2 m at 10%. For example, this means that if a household owning 4m pays 60 million per year, they only pay 1% of the 600,000 they own over a 3.4m cut. Anyone under the 3.4m mark will not pay an additional penny.

Wealth taxes are popular because they can increase income while reducing inequality. Before the pandemic, the top 1% had more wealth than the bottom 69% of the population. This large gap between the rich and the poor is cited as the main reason why British people support the wealth tax over other tax increases, as the number of billionaires and food bankers soars. However, despite popular support and huge income, just mentioning the wealth tax has been heavily criticized.

Wouldn’t the rich just get up and leave? The ostensible argument for it seems devastating for any proposed property tax. In a hyper-globalized world, money is not just a word, it is a walk. Wealthy people already hide their assets abroad and either give up their British residence or divide their fortunes between families. Add the property tax and your assets will surely fly abroad. According to the proverb, there are two brutal facts about life. Death and tax avoidance of the rich.

However, tax avoidance is not inevitable, but a policy choice. Completing a global asset register, adequate financing for HM Revenue and Customs, and sanctions from financial institutions that allow tax evasion (as the US is currently doing) will limit offshore outsourcing of assets. A hefty departure tax could be levied again when people empty wealthy individuals to prevent them from simply packing their bags and flying to Monaco. This is actually happening in the US. Even assuming that enforcement is weak and 50% of new property tax revenues are avoided, taxes on the top 1% would still generate $70 billion per year for the Treasury. government last week.

The second argument for property taxes concerns people who have wealth but lack cash. Whether it’s a farm, a family business, or aristocrats, there will be plenty of people who claim that the top 1% can’t afford to pay taxes because they don’t have liquid assets. In the 1970s, when the British government took British property taxes seriously, a campaign led by aristocrats and farmers aroused fears that the tax would sell off British heritage. Taxes have been withheld after more than a million people have signed a petition defending British country houses. (The Danish property tax was repealed in 1997, in part due to similar protests from owners of the historic castle.)

Taking advantage of liquidity problems, wealthy people often lobbied to exempt certain assets from wealth taxes. But the graveyards of history are dotted with property taxes that have succumbed to such demands. As soon as an estate, family business, or major residence is exempted, wealthy people flock to it to avoid taxes. For example, after Spain exempted business assets from property taxes in 1994, the wealthiest 0.01% cleverly increased their portfolio share of business assets from 15% to 77% in just a few years. If certain regions are exempt from wealth taxes, it is not surprising that the very wealthy suddenly find a way to somehow somehow move a lot of their assets into that class.

So the claim that the top 1% doesn’t have enough money to pay should be taken as a bit of salt. For those with real liquidity problems, households can borrow on their wealth and the government can even provide lines of credit. People may also be offered the option to pay as part of the property, which can be sold or maintained if the government wants to protect certain heritage or environmental assets.

As graduates face a marginal tax rate of 50% and cut benefits put 500,000 households into poverty, the demand for a new progressive property tax will become even more popular than it is today. With the potential to raise $70 billion a year, 8% of the total tax revenue the government receives adds up to fiscal benefits, but the wealth tax critique doesn’t.

