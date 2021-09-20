US supports vaccinations in hard-to-reach communities





The United States and its international partners are ensuring that COVID-19 vaccines reach people in remote and traditionally underserved communities around the world.

The United States provides more than 600 million doses of the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine without any political constraints attached to developing countries and economies. Most donations are made through COVAX, an international partnership designed to fairly distribute vaccine doses to protect those most at risk.

COVAX recently delivered 151,200 US-donated vaccine doses to Yemen, where the US is funding COVID-19 response efforts for refugees and vulnerable migrants. Also in August, COVAX delivered 302,400 doses of the US-donated vaccine to Somalia, where partner organizations are stepping up efforts to immunize displaced and nomadic people.

The World Health Organization (WHO) representative in Somalia, Dr Mamunur Rahman Malik, said it was essential that vaccines reach everyone fairly. An estimated 26 percent of Somalis are nomadic, and around 2.6 million people in the country are internally displaced.

It is only with the support of donors such as the Government of the United States of America that [we will] be able to reach all eligible people, especially vulnerable populations and those living in hard-to-reach places, he said.

An elderly woman and her daughter leave Bwama Health Center III on Bwama Lake Bunyonyi Island in western Uganda on Wednesday April 28, 2021 after receiving her COVID-19 vaccination. The Ugandan government has started to vaccinate people in hard-to-reach areas. Uganda’s remote islands have

The United States is also supporting UNICEF and the World Food Program, which ensure that vaccines reach isolated communities, some of which cannot be reached by road.

UNICEF delivers vaccines by boat to the islands of Lake Bunyonyi in southwestern Uganda. I am very happy that the vaccines have been brought closer to us, said Aaron Twinomujuni, science and math teacher on Bwama Island, after receiving a dose of the vaccine.

In Nepal, COVID-19 vaccine distribution efforts benefit from UNICEF’s longstanding efforts to develop cold chain infrastructure, such as cold rooms, refrigerators and freezers at provincial and local levels, as well as than cold storage boxes. These are needed to transport vaccines safely.

Everyone should have the opportunity to protect themselves, said Bir Singh Kunwar, 55, of Nepal, after receiving a dose of the vaccine through COVAX.

Aesha (left) signs V for Vaccinated after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine in Zaatari refugee camp in Jordan. (UNICEF / Saman)

The United States is also supporting vaccination campaigns in Jordan and Bangladesh. Both countries are vaccinating refugees from neighboring countries. Bangladesh, which has received 6.5 million doses of vaccine donated by the United States, is working to immunize Rohingya refugees, who live in Coxs Bazar in south-eastern Bangladesh, near the border with the Burma.

In August, the government of Bangladesh vaccinated 36,943 of 43,093, or 85.7 percent, of Rohingya refugees, aged 55 and over, living in Coxs Bazar, according to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.

The United States has trained more than 3,200 health workers and volunteers in Bangladesh to administer vaccines or support the country’s immunization efforts.

Aesha, a 62-year-old Syrian refugee, received her vaccine after a delivery of COVAX to Zaatari refugee camp in Jordan in March. COVAX, which received $ 4 billion to support immunizations around the world, delivered additional doses to the camp in April and May.

The vaccine is protection for all of us, Aesha said. I’m very grateful.

