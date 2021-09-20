Why is the UK running out of gas? Why gas prices are high and why energy prices are rising





Electricity and gas prices are skyrocketing in the UK, and concerns about gas shortages from the National Grid site fire are driving electricity prices up in the UK.

The Interconnection France-Angleterre power interconnection was temporarily shut down due to a fire at the National Grid site in Sellindge, Kent on Wednesday, September 15th.

Will energy bills go up? Why are energy prices rising and why are gas prices rising in the UK? Reasons for UK gas shortage and why UK energy prices are high

It will be back online from September 25th, but the power link between the UK and France will operate at half its full capacity by March 2022, raising fears of electricity shortages and potential outages this winter.

But why is there a gas shortage that is causing gas prices to rise in the UK?

This is the cause of the UK’s gas shortage and high energy prices.

Why are gasoline prices rising in the UK?

UK gas prices are rising for a number of reasons.

Gas demand is also increasing as the UK enters the coldest month of the year as the economy continues to recover from the effects of the pandemic.

Growth in gas demand is driven by growing global supply shortages. The recent depletion of gas supply in Russia has put pressure on the international market due to high demand for natural gas in Asia.

Fires at the National Grids IFA power interconnects create additional problems with essential power links operating at only half of their 2 gigawatt capacity this winter, increasing gas demand this winter.

A National Grid spokesperson said that despite the accident, “we will continue to provide electricity safely and safely.”

“An investigation is ongoing and we will update the market with changes as needed,” they added.

In the UK, several gas platforms in the North Sea have been closed to perform paused maintenance during the pandemic.

Europe is also starting to enter winter when gas demand will be highest. This is especially true in countries such as the UK that rely heavily on gas to heat their homes.

Small energy companies are now at risk of bankruptcy as a result of rising wholesale gas prices.

The UK meat industry has also warned of an upcoming crisis due to a shortage of carbon dioxide gas used for slaughtering livestock and a shortage of meat on supermarket shelves.

Why are experts warning of winter blackouts in the UK?

Electricity and energy market experts say the UK winter outage is more likely due to the impact of the National Grid fire, as the IFA power link will only operate at half its capacity by next year.

In July, the National Grid released an Early Forecast for the 2021/22 Winter Outlook, indicating uncertainty about energy supplies for the coming winter.

According to the report, Dungeness B and Hunterston B nuclear power plants will be unavailable all winter, and Baglan Bay, Severn Power and Sutton Bridge gas power plants will also remain unavailable.

Early Views The Winter 2021/22 report was also based on the assumption that the IFA interconnect would be fully available during the winter for winter power delivery, but this has now rekindled concerns about the risk of National Grid shortages.

Limejump Ltd CEO Catherine Newman told Bloomberg TV on Thursday that the limited functionality of the IFA power link amplifies concerns over power shortages in the UK over the coming winter.

If we don’t start improving the situation, we will face a power outage this winter, Newman said.

“If things don’t start to turn around soon, we’re going to see the industry as a whole shut down.

Electricity prices are skyrocketing as UK import, gas and carbon prices hit all-time highs.

According to S&P Global Platts, UK gas prices were up 420% year-over-year in the last month or so and UK National Balancing Point prices were only 146 from 28 a year ago.

How much will energy prices rise?

The price of electricity per MWh delivered between 7pm and 8pm on the N2EX exchange recorded an average of 424.61MWh per day, the highest price.

This compares to an average of 106.83 in August and an average of 35.26 in 2020.

The link can deliver up to 2 GW of electricity and has imported electricity from France in recent days after UK prices hit a record high of 540 per MWh on the wholesale energy market.

S&P Global Platts estimated the September 14 increase as an increase from 171.15/MWh four days ago.

Rising energy prices were a major concern for economists who contributed to inflation reaching a nine-year high in August.

Oil & Gas UK figures show that wholesale gas prices have surged 250% since the beginning of the year and added 70% since August.

Ofgem said consumers can expect an average price increase of 135 this winter.

Additional report by PA reporters Alexander Britton and August Graham

