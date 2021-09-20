The AP Interview: UN chief warns China, US to avoid Cold War





UNITED NATIONS (PA) Warning of a potential new cold war, the UN chief pleaded with China and the United States to mend their completely dysfunctional relationship before issues between the two large, deeply influential countries spread further further into the rest of the planet.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres addressed The Associated Press this weekend ahead of this week’s annual gathering of UN world leaders, a convocation marred by COVID, climate concerns and controversy across the planet.

Guterres said the world’s two major economic powers should cooperate on climate and negotiate more firmly on trade and technology, even given the lingering political cracks over human rights, the economy, online security and more. sovereignty in the South China Sea.

Unfortunately, today we only have one showdown, Guterres said in the AP interview on Saturday.

We need to reestablish a functional relationship between the two powers, ”he said, calling this“ essential for solving the problems of immunization, the problems of climate change and many other global challenges that cannot be solved without constructive relations within the international community. and mainly among the superpowers.

Two years ago, Guterres warned world leaders about the risk of the world splitting in two, with the United States and China creating rival Internets, currencies, trade, financial rules and their own geopolitical strategies and zero-sum military.

He reiterated the warning in the PA interview, adding that two competing geopolitical and military strategies would pose dangers and divide the world. So, he said, the collapsing relationship must be mended and soon.

“We must avoid at all costs a cold war that would be different from the last one, and probably more dangerous and more difficult to manage,” said Guterres.

The so-called Cold War between the Soviet Union and its Eastern Bloc allies and the United States and its Western allies began immediately after World War II and ended with the break-up of the Union Soviet in 1991. It was a clash between two nuclear superpowers with rival ideologies communism and authoritarianism on the one hand, capitalism and democracy on the other.

The UN chief said a new Cold War could be more perilous because Soviet-American antipathy created clear rules and both sides were aware of the risk of nuclear destruction. This produced feedback channels and forums to ensure things didn’t get out of hand, he said.

Now everything is more fluid today, and even the experience that existed in the past for dealing with crises is no longer there, Guterres said.

He said the US-UK deal to provide Australia with nuclear-powered submarines so that it can operate undetected in Asia is just a small piece of a more complex puzzle … this completely dysfunctional relationship between China and the United States. The covertly negotiated deal angered China and France, who had signed a contract with Australia worth at least $ 66 billion for a dozen French conventional diesel-electric submarines .

The White House gently pushed back criticism of Gutterres on Monday. Press secretary Jen Psaki said the administration disagreed with Gutterres’ characterization of US-China relations. Our relationship with China is not one of conflict but of competition, Psaki said. She added: He is not seeking to pursue a new cold war with any country in the world.

Biden, in his address to the General Assembly on Tuesday, will stress that he does not believe in the notion of a new Cold War in which the world has split into blocs, according to a senior administration official. The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to preview Bidens’ speech, said Biden will argue that vigorous competition between the two nations is possible without tipping into conflict.

In the high-profile PA interview, Guterres also touched on three major issues that world leaders will face this week: the worsening climate crisis, the still raging pandemic, and the uncertain future of the country. Afghanistan under its new Taliban leadership. They seized power on August 15 without a fight from the United States-trained military, as American forces were in the final stages of withdrawing from the country after 20 years.

What will be the role of the United Nations in the new Afghanistan? Guterres called it a fantasy to believe that UN involvement can suddenly produce an inclusive government, guarantee respect for all human rights, guarantee that no terrorists will ever exist in Afghanistan, that trafficking drug will stop.

After all, he said, the United States and many other countries had thousands of troops in Afghanistan and spent billions of dollars and were unable to resolve the country’s problems and, according to some have made them worse.

Although the United Nations has “limited capacity and influence,” he said, it plays a key role in leading efforts to provide humanitarian assistance to Afghans. The UN is also drawing the attention of the Taliban to the importance of an inclusive government that respects human rights, especially for women and girls, he said.

There is clearly a power struggle within different groups within the Taliban leadership. The situation is not yet clarified, ”he said, calling this one more reason why the international community should engage with the Taliban.

While former U.S. President Donald Trump was committed to an America First policy, President Joe Biden, who will make his first appearance as chief executive at the high-level General Assembly meeting on Tuesday, reaffirmed the US commitment to multilateral institutions.

Guterres said Bidens’ commitment to global climate action, including joining the 2015 Paris climate agreement from which Trump withdrew, is probably the most important of all. .

He said there is a completely different environment in the relationship between the United Nations and the United States under Biden. But, said Guterres, I did everything and I am proud of it to make sure that we would keep a working relationship with the United States in the previous administration.

Guterres also lamented the failure of countries to work together to tackle global warming and ensure that people in every country are vaccinated.

Regarding the past year in the fight against COVID-19, he said: We have not been able to make real progress in effectively coordinating global efforts. ”

And the climate: “A year ago, we saw a clearer movement in the right direction, and this movement has slowed down lately. We must therefore re-accelerate again if we do not go towards disaster.

Guterres called it totally unacceptable that 80% of the population of his native Portugal has been vaccinated while in many African countries less than 2% of the population is vaccinated.

It’s completely stupid from a virus-fighting standpoint, but if the virus continues to spread like wildfire in the south of the world, there will be more mutations, ”he said. And we know that mutations make it more transmissible, more dangerous.

He again urged the 20 major global economic powers of the G20, which did not take united action against COVID-19 in early 2020, to create the conditions for a global vaccination plan. Such a plan, he said, must bring together vaccine-producing countries with international financial institutions and pharmaceutical companies to double production and ensure equitable distribution.

I think it’s possible, said Guterres. It depends on the political will.

The secretary-general said rich and developed countries spend around 20% of their GDP on recovery issues, middle-income countries around 6% and least developed countries 2% of a small GDP. This, he says, has produced frustration and mistrust in parts of the developing world that have not received vaccines or recovery assistance.

The divide between developed countries in the north and developing countries in the south is very dangerous for global security, “said Guterres,” and it is very dangerous for the ability to bring the world together to fight climate change.

Edith M. Lederer, senior UN correspondent for the Associated Press, has been reporting internationally for nearly 50 years.

