When are Apple iPhone updates coming out today and how do I download them?





Apple releases iOS 15, a new iPhone operating system, on September 20th.

The tech giant caught the news at an online event last Tuesday that unveiled the next-generation iPhone, two new iPads and the new Apple Watch.

The new operating system boasts a lot of exciting features, including a massive update to FaceTime, improved maps, and a new notification look.

iOS 15 Compatible Devices: Full List of iPhone Models Supported by Apple Update and When to Release

What time does iOS 15 release?

Apple has announced that iOS 15 will be released at 6pm UK time.

Your phone may automatically update or prompt you to update.

If not, go to Settings > General > Software Update and click to update your operating system.

Which phones are compatible with iOS 15?

The following devices can support iOS 15:

iPhone 6iPhone 6s PlusiPhone SE (Original Model)iPod Touch (7th Generation)iPhone 7iPhone 7 PlusiPhone 8iPhone 8 PlusiPhone XiPhone XRiPhone XsiPhone Xs MaxiPhone 11iPhone 11 ProiPhone 11 Pro MaxiPhone SE (2

All new iPhone 13 models come with iOS 15 pre-installed.

What’s new?

FaceTime is undergoing a major upgrade. Video chats will now feel more natural by providing spatial audio so that people’s voices appear to be coming from their positions on the screen.

It will also start to look like Zoom, allowing you to view all participants in a grid view, schedule calls, and share call links accessible via browsers on Android and Microsoft Windows devices.

Later this year, SharePlay features will be added, allowing you to watch videos or listen to music while chatting with friends in a small overlay window.

Links, images, and other content shared with you in messages will appear in the new Shared with You section of that app.

Notifications have been given a new look, so it’s clearer which app the notifications are coming from.

The new operating system will also bring complete visual improvements to Safari and make it more user-friendly by moving the search bar to the bottom of the screen.

There’s also a new Home screen that lets you show tabs opened on other Apple devices, so you can browse on your computer and resume where you left off on your phone.

Focus Moments lets you personalize incoming notifications based on where you are and what you’re doing. For example, if you set your phone to business meeting style, you won’t get notifications that aren’t related to what you’re doing until you’re done.

The LiveText feature also allows you to copy and translate text from images.

The Weather app has been revamped, providing notifications for rain, thunderstorms and snow, and lots of new privacy features.

Apple Maps is upgraded with more elevation data, road colors, driving routes, rich labels, 3D landmarks, and improved night mode.

You can also pin nearby transit stops and station information to your iPhone and Apple Watch devices, and get automatic updates and notifications as you board and approach stops.

When traveling on foot, a new augmented reality feature lets you use your iPhone camera to scan nearby buildings in your area to pinpoint your exact location for more precise walking directions.

More customization options are available for Memoji, and Interactive Memories has a new look.

You can find the full list of new features here.

