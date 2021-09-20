London Tech Week Keynote by Digital Minister Nadine Dorries





First of all, it is an honor to host London Tech Week.

It was a baptism of fire. I took on the role of digital assistant on Wednesday. And in three days we are already with you to kick off the biggest tech event in Europe. It’s amazing.

I’m a beginner, but I know I’m in a room with the best tech around me. And I am very happy to see all of you in person. I think it’s the best time for me to take on this role.

And me and everyone else in the government knows how important the tech industry is to this country. It will be absolutely essential to our COVID-19 recovery.

But how long are you here?

UK technology is booming

It is showing record growth year by year. And this morning our department released new statistics that broke previous records for both unicorns (a billion dollar tech company) and venture capital investments in 2021.

It took 24 years to create the first 20 unicorns. We’ve already matched up for the first six months of this year.

We now have more than France and Germany combined.

And the UK tech industry raised $13.5 billion in the first half of this year, nearly triple the amount invested in the same period last year.

As a proud Scouser – and when I start to say this from time to time – I’m happy to say that London isn’t everything. All countries and regions are witnessing growth in the digital economy.

Scotland and Wales are hitting fintech.

Northern Ireland and the Southwest are cybersecurity hotspots.

East Midlands has HealthTech. Yorkshire and Humber have SpaceTech.

There is a real boom across the UK and there is a perception among entrepreneurs and investors that the UK is one of the most welcoming tech environments in the world.

That moment is now. And I will do everything I can to catch it.

So, where do we go from here?

Well, we have been proving year after year that this is the country to start a pioneering technology business.

But in practice it is not enough.

I want all those companies to stay in the UK, grow in the UK and become a global brand based right here in the UK.

We’ve cracked a startup. It’s time to grow big and start paving the way for a new generation of British tech giants.

government measures

To do that, I plan to do a number of things.

First, I’ll listen. I will hear people speaking in this room and throughout the wider tech industry. And I’d love to hear what you think we can do to take UK skills to a higher level.

For example, we already know that one of the most necessary things is stable regulation.

That’s why this government has made it a priority to bring everything it’s doing in the tech sector into one coherent strategy.

We announced our Digital Regulatory Plan in July, which outlines our overall vision for the technology for the next few years.

Innovation is at the heart of that initiative, and I want to work with you to set the right rules for the next era of technology.

And it was already doing a number of reasonable things to help, including encouraging more pension funds to invest in technology and reviewing listing rules. This was a very welcome move.

We want to continue the good we have already accomplished.

As your new digital assistant, Ill step back where I need to be, but also act where I need to be.

But it’s about cultural change as much as government does all the official things just mentioned.

The country is famous for its entrepreneurial spirit. For pioneering discovery and scientific innovation.

But I do know that the UK can still seem a bit stuffy among tech entrepreneurs.

Some institutional investors continue to treat the tech industry with suspicion or hesitance from the amount of change the industry is driving.

Well, those days are officially over.

It doesn’t matter what you look like to this government or where you come from. What matters is who you are. You are today’s entrepreneur.

And I was on your side, ready and waiting to celebrate your success.

thank you.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gov.uk/government/speeches/digital-secretary-nadine-dorries-london-tech-week-keynote-speech The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos