UK Investigates Afghan Interpreter Data Breach – POLITICO





British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace has ordered an urgent investigation into a data breach involving the email addresses and photos of Afghan interpreters working with the British military.

The BBC reported on Monday that more than 250 people trying to relocate to the UK had been accidentally copied into emails from the UK Ministry of Defense, unintentionally exposing details. In some cases, photos have been attached to email addresses.

After the Taliban’s swift victory, Afghan interpreters who had previously served in the British Army were forced to hide for fear of reprisal.

The UK had provided shelter to most interpreters and their families under the Afghanistan Migration and Assistance Policy (ARAP) plan, but the last British plane carrying people from Kabul left on 4 September. I don’t know how many people are eligible to come to the UK.

In a statement, a defense ministry spokesperson confirmed that an investigation had begun and apologized for the data breach.

An investigation into the leak of information from the Afghan immigration support policy team has begun,” the spokesperson said.

The Department of Defense takes its information and data handling responsibilities very seriously,” he added.

Labor Shadow Defense Secretary John Healey said: We told these Afghan interpreters that we would keep them safe. The priority right now is to urgently step up our efforts to bring these Afghans safely back to the UK.”

This is the second major data breach by the Department of Defense this year after sensitive documents were discovered at a bus stop in Kent in June,” Healey added.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.politico.eu/article/u-k-launches-probe-after-afghan-interpreter-data-breach/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos