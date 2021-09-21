Biden administration seeks to raise US refugee cap to 125,000





US President Joe Biden disembarks from Marine One upon his return from Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, to the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, United States, September 20, 2021. REUTERS / Elizabeth Frantz

WASHINGTON, Sept.20 (Reuters) – President Joe Biden’s administration wants to nearly double the number of refugees admitted to the United States to 125,000 in the next fiscal year starting Oct. 1, in line with a campaign pledge, according to a State Department press release.

The State Department will consult with the Department of Homeland Security and Congress to lift the cap, which has been set at 62,500 for the 2020 fiscal year ending this month, the statement said.

The plan to dramatically increase refugee admissions comes at a time when tens of thousands of Afghan refugees are on U.S. military bases awaiting resettlement in the United States. Many still at risk have been left behind in the chaotic final days of the withdrawal of US forces.

Biden, a Democrat who took office in January, has vowed to back down after his predecessor, Republican President Donald Trump, reduced the refugee ceiling to just 15,000, the lowest level in the history of the modern refugee program.

Biden initially left that level in place, but backed down in the face of criticism from immigration advocates.

Biden struggled with mixed messages on immigration. Arrests on the US-Mexico border have peaked in 20 years, and more recently thousands of migrants, mostly Haitians, have set up a makeshift encampment under an international bridge in South Texas.

The refugee program is separate from the asylum system, as refugees typically seek relief overseas, are vetted, and then given legal status and resources to settle in the United States.

Asylum seekers can go to border officials and claim fear of return, triggering lengthy US legal proceedings. But since March 2020, at the start of the coronavirus pandemic, most border residents have been quickly deported under a public health order without the possibility of applying for asylum.

Reporting by Mica Rosenberg in New York and Lisa Lambert in Washington DC; additional reporting by Kristina Cooke in San Francisco; Editing by David Gregorio

Our Standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/world/us/biden-seeks-increase-number-refugees-admitted-us-state-department-says-2021-09-20/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos