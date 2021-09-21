Counseling to protect plants from harmful pests and pests





Avid gardeners, nursery owners, farmers, landowners and environmental groups are all working to shape the country’s future plant biosecurity strategy as a 10-week consultation begins today (Tuesday, September 21) to protect the country from the threat of plant pests. You are encouraged to help. and disease.

Healthy plants are essential for both the environment and the economy. In the UK, 80% of the food we eat comes from plants and produces 98% of the oxygen we breathe, and the value that plants and trees provide to society each year is estimated at 10.5 billion.

The UK already has some of the strongest biosecurity measures in the world, but our approach is constantly being reviewed to ensure that these standards are upheld and plants are protected as they face new challenges.

Rising temperatures increase the risk of invasive pests and diseases that previously could not survive in the UK spread across the UK. Disease outbreaks can cost businesses, governments and the wider economy enormously.

Plant diseases such as Xylella disease, which affects more than 560 different plant species in Europe and devastated olive trees, are likely to cost UK taxpayers millions of pounds per year if they arrive on the UK coast.

A joint consultation between the Defra, Scottish and Welsh governments presents a new vision for plant health and potential actions to strengthen existing biosecurity regimes. Specifically, we seek comments on:

effectiveness of current plant and tree health regulations; how industry and government can work together to support biosafety plant supply chains and ensure safe sourcing of plant materials; How to use innovative science and technology to advance a nation’s technological capabilities to keep pace with emerging threats and ensure future readiness; Stronger measures to protect against biosecurity risks associated with high-risk pests and disease-prone trees.

Biological Security Secretary Lord Benyon, at the beginning of a consultation at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show, said:

The threat of plant pests and diseases is serious and increasing due to globalization and climate change. The risks to food production and our precious landscapes, trees, parks and gardens are all too real.

We already have the highest biosecurity standards in Europe, but in order to build a greener environment from epidemics, we would like to consider the additional safeguards needed to protect the natural world. That’s why we’re asking all sectors, including horticulture, forestry and agriculture, to help shape the future of biosecurity strategies and protect trees and plants for future generations.

UK Chief Plant Health Officer Nicola Spence said:

We take our country’s biosecurity very seriously and are currently taking some of the toughest measures in Europe. This consultation provides an opportunity to build on current regulations and maintain high plant health and biosecurity standards.

I urge everyone working in this field and the public to respond to this consultation so that we can maintain biosecurity standards for future generations.

Wales Climate Change Minister Julie James said:

This consultation reflects our shared ambition for an enhanced biosecurity regime and makes clear the need to work together to achieve our goals.

Plant biosecurity is critical to addressing the threat of pests and disease, and this conference is an opportunity for everyone to inform our future approach to plant health.

Scottish Environment and Land Reform Minister Miri McAllan said:

Plants underpin our environment, rural industries, well-being and biodiversity. As plant health threats continue to increase, we must work together to shape policies effectively and protect against biosecurity risks for years to come. Therefore, I encourage all stakeholders to respond to this consultation and contribute to that process.

Today’s announcement coincides with the Chelsea Flower Show. This year’s RHS show highlights the importance of biodiversity and protecting the planet through the COP26 garden ahead of the UK President at the Climate Change Summit this November.

This consultation supports the Defras campaign – Plants for our planet. This campaign helps us rebuild greener and strengthen our efforts to combat climate change and biodiversity loss. Our plants play an important role in combating climate change, providing shelter for nature, and bringing numerous environmental, economic, social and well-being benefits.

The new strategy, consistent with the upcoming GB Invasive Non-Indigenous Species Strategy, ensures a joint approach to environmental restoration and improvement as outlined in the 25-year environmental plan dedicated to improving biosecurity.

Consultation ends on November 30, 2021 and can be found here.

