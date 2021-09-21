Senators urge U.S. Department of Justice to prosecute unruly air passengers





WASHINGTON, Sept.20 (Reuters) – Two senior Democrats in the U.S. Senate on Monday urged Attorney General Merrick Garland to investigate and prosecute unruly air passengers amid a growing number of incidents aboard planes.

Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin and Trade Committee Chairman Maria Cantwell called on the Department of Justice and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to coordinate efforts to “ensure that behavior of eligible passengers is criminally prosecuted ”.

“Civil penalties alone fail to deter criminal activity by airline passengers,” Durbin and Cantwell wrote in the letter to the FAA.

The FAA and the Justice Department did not immediately comment.

In June, a group representing major US airlines like American Airlines (AAL.O), Delta Air Lines (DAL.N) and United Airlines [RIC:RIC:UALCO.UL], and aviation unions have also called on Garland to prosecute the growing number of disruptive and violent air passengers.

The letter from Airlines for America stated that “the incidents pose a threat to the safety of our passengers and employees, and we respectfully request that the (Department of Justice) commit to fully and publicly prosecute the acts of violence on board “.

To date this year, there have been 4,284 reports of unruly passenger incidents, including 3,123 related to the mask. The FAA took enforcement action in 154 cases, handing out more than $ 1 million in proposed fines.

FAA Administrator Steve Dickson in January imposed a zero tolerance order on passenger disruption on planes after supporters of former U.S. President Donald Trump disrupted flights around the attack on the United States Capitol on January 6. This policy will extend at least as long as federal rules on face masks on airplanes are in place, which were extended last month until mid-January 2022.

“It is essential that the Department of Justice direct federal law enforcement officials and prosecutors to use these authorities to thoroughly investigate reported incidents on board aircraft and, when substantiated with evidence, to prosecute those criminally responsible, ”Durbin and Cantwell’s letter told Garland.

Separately, the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee will hold a hearing Thursday that will include the aviation union and other industry officials, titled “Disruption in the Skies: Rise in Air Rage and Its Effects on workers, airlines and airports ”.

Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Karishma Singh

