Government celebrates UK creative industry’s trade success with announcement of new export support





The creative industries will benefit from government support thanks to a new package of measures announced yesterday (Monday 20 September) at an event hosted by the Ministry of International Trade (DIT).

The event brings together business leaders from the UK’s creative industries – TV and film, music, publishing, fashion, gaming, advertising and immersive technology – to celebrate export success and encourage more companies in these fields to sell their products. Encourage them to take advantage of the opportunities they have. World-class goods and services worldwide.

As part of DIT’s new Made in Britain, Sold to the World campaign, we provide practical export support and encourage countries to take pride in our exporters.

The announced support package includes $330,000 in funding for the music industry through the Music Export Growth Scheme (MEGS) in joint partnerships with DCMS and the International Showcase Fund (ISF).

The event also marked the beginning of a new export study for the museum sector, which is published to help UK suppliers of museum-related products export to new markets. In addition, Caroline Rush, Chief Executive Officer of the British Fashion Council, has been appointed Chairman of the Creative Industries Trade and Investment Board (CITIB).

From fashion to cinema, the UK is home to some of the world’s best creative talent, exporting $37.9 billion in 2019. With growing global demand, our creative industry is one of the UK export success stories.

Export Minister Mike Freer said:

The UK creative industry is a force that cannot be ignored. We create, write, produce, code and sell amazing products to the world. Countries can be proud of our creative exporters and the jobs they create in our economy.

With outstanding trade deals, we are dedicated to helping creative businesses reach their potential on the global stage, promoting the sustainable growth of UK businesses and creating new jobs in all regions and countries of the UK.

The UK is the world’s second-largest exporter of music, with exports last year reaching an all-time high of 517 million, up 6% from 2019. This announcement will support artists like Orielles who have benefited from government funding.

Orielles member Esm Dee Hand-Halford said:

MEGS made our dream of performing in America a reality. As a band from a British indie label, we were unable to finance this trip.

MEGS removed the stress of financing expensive US tours, allowing them to focus on playing internationally for new audiences. We are very grateful for the initiatives that make it possible for us to be independent and provide opportunities for musicians. They can promote their music abroad.

This announcement complements the extensive export support available to businesses at great.gov.uk. Exports generated by creative industry services in 2019 were $37.9 billion, accounting for nearly 12% of all UK services exports.

International demand for British products is growing, especially in Asia, where by 2030 will be home to 66% of the world’s middle class, hungry for high-quality British goods and services.

DIT has existing support for emerging exporters, which supported 6.5 million jobs across the UK in 2016. The DIT is developing an ambitious pan-government export strategy to drive the economic recovery and level the country as a whole, which will be announced later this year. year.

Exports contribute billions of dollars to the UK economy, supporting millions of jobs and providing sustainable growth for thousands of businesses.

