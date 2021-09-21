UK’s young cancer patients face inequality in fertility provision | infertility problems





A horrific report reveals that children and young people with cancer face a zip code lottery for services to keep fertility rates down.

Treatment of childhood cancer has improved dramatically over the past 50 years, and more than 80% of patients will live for several decades. However, 1 in 5 people are more likely to experience infertility problems in adulthood as a result of illness or treatment.

There is an international consensus that assistance should be provided to cancer patients at risk of losing fertility. Clinical guidelines recommend freezing or storage of ovarian tissue or eggs, and providing testicular tissue or sperm to children and adolescents who may have reduced fertility.

However, a study published in the Archives of Disease in Childhood found various differences in funding and availability of these services across the UK. Researchers are now calling for centralized NHS funding to ensure equitable delivery.

Lead author Professor Adam Glaser, a pediatric expert, said urgent action is needed to ensure that NHS funds provide the standard of care the NHS requires while providing adequate security and hope for everyone. Leeds Oncology Teaching Hospital NHS Trust.

It is important to ensure that all young people with cancer have access to optimal, internationally recognized best practices.

Researchers looked at access to fertility services and funding for these treatments in 20 pediatric cancer wards in the UK. The study included a survey of experts from the department.

Of the 18 centers surveyed, all centers have referred at least some patients to fertility preservation in the past 12 months. However, none of the centers in the Midlands or East of England have ever referred patients for storage of mature eggs, with a quarter in the South of England and half in the North of England and the returning countries doing so.

3 of 4 centers in North England, 8 of 10 centers in South England and their home countries, and all centers in Midlands and East England referred at least one patient for testicular tissue storage.

Centers knowing the source of the funding said the sperm freezing was funded by the NHS. However, only nine sites reported identical storage of mature eggs.

Half said ovarian and testicular tissue storage should be funded by charities. Centers in the UK were much more likely to report this than other UK centres.

It is reported that 1 in 5 of all patients estimated to have been referred for some form of fertility preservation in the past 12 months depended on charitable assistance for funding.

Researchers have concluded that across the UK, inequalities exist in the preservation of fertility in children with cancer. There is a lack of formalized government funding to support international guidelines, resulting in geographic differences in treatment.

They added: Compared to other countries in the UK, the UK, in particular, relies heavily on charitable funds. Centralized NHS funding should be provided to ensure the equitable provision of fertility conservation services to all young people with cancer across the UK and the delivery of internationally recognized quality standards.

