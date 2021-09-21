US Senate confirms Biden Rossman’s judicial choice on 10th Circuit





Veronica Rossman, nominated for a seat on the 10th US Court of Appeals, testifies before a Senate hearing in Washington, June 9, 2021. David Rogowski / US Senate / Document via Reuters

(Reuters) – The US Senate voted on Monday to confirm Veronica Rossman to a seat on the 10th United States Circuit Court of Appeals, elevating the public defender to a judge’s post amid pressure from President Joe Biden to bring more professional diversity to the federal bench.

The Democratic-controlled Senate voted 50-42 to approve Rossman, 49, to sit on the Denver Court of Appeals, where she will be the only one of its 11 active judges with a federal public defender training.

Progressives and supporters of judicial reform have long called for more judges on the bench with experience as public defenders. Christopher Kang, chief lawyer for the progressive group Demand Justice, called his confirmation “historic.”

“His work on behalf of the needy, defending the Constitution and the rights of those accused of crimes will provide a much needed balance to a bench overwhelmed by former prosecutors and corporate lawyers,” he said in a statement.

Rossman is the 12th of Biden’s 43 judicial candidates and the fifth pick on appeal to win Senate confirmation, as Democrats rush to shape the justice system while maintaining tight control over the chamber.

In May, Biden appointed University of California Law College graduate Hastings to sit on the 10th Circuit, which hears appeals from Colorado, Utah, Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico and Wyoming.

She was nominated alongside fellow federal defender Eunice Lee, who was confirmed at New York-based 2nd Circuit last month. Rossman occupies the seat previously held by U.S. circuit judge Carlos Lucero, appointed by former Democratic President Bill Clinton, who rose to senior executive status in February.

Rossman, who immigrated from Russia as a child, was a senior lawyer in the Federal Public Defender’s Office for the Districts of Colorado and Wyoming since 2017. She joined the office in 2010.

At a hearing in June, Senator Chuck Grassley of Iowa, the senior Republican on the Senate Judiciary Committee, questioned whether her background in criminal rather than civil cases made her “a good candidate for the generalist role of the 10th circuit “.

Rossman acknowledged that her recent experience was with criminal appeals, but said earlier in her career, including as a partner for four years at Morrison & Foerster, that she focused on civil matters, particularly antitrust cases. and intellectual property.

“It was definitely a long time ago,” she said. “But I consider the work I have done before to be accessible to me.”

Republicans also challenged Rossman with her work to secure the compassionate release of vulnerable inmates due to the risk of the COVID-19 pandemic epidemic in prisons, work she called “incredibly important.” .

Senator Josh Hawley of Missouri, however, has ended his plea for a 52-year-old Colorado man with cancer who was on remand for guns and ammunition for allegedly threatening to kill his son. and his adult daughter.

When law enforcement searched his home, they found what Hawley called an “arsenal in his house” which included automatic machine guns, silencers and thousands of rounds.

“Why would the danger to the community be compensated in this case by health problems?” ” He asked.

Rossman noted that the 10th Circuit rejected his arguments in this case. But she said federal defenders “were not just asking to release these people on the streets” but were proposing bail conditions.

