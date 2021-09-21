What is the cause of the UK energy crisis? | energy industry





The UK’s energy system has been disrupted by a market storm that threatens to tear the economy apart, from home energy suppliers to heavy industry and from factories to farmers.

This has raised fears that a wave of energy suppliers will collapse and households will be plagued with bills they can’t afford. With the advent of cold weather, these are the factors that shape the energy crisis.

China rebounds after coronavirus

China’s desire for energy has always been a key driver of global market prices. In 2021, post-COVID-19 economic growth coincided with demand growth across Asia and Europe.

As economies begin to recover from the aftermath of the pandemic, countries across the Northern Hemisphere, which suffered the long, cold winters of 2020-21, had to urgently secure supplies to deplete gas storage levels.

Gas prices in the UK more than quadrupled from around 40p/th at this time last year to a high of 180p last year. In the past month alone, the price has risen by 70%.

Market experts at S&P Global Platts said earlier this year that gas demand in China will grow to 360 billion cubic meters (Bcm), up 8.4% from 332 Bcm in 2020. To meet record demand for gas, China’s gas imports from subcooled tankers are expected to surge by nearly a fifth, reducing shipments from countries like Qatar to Europe.

Russian gas game

As gas shipments shifted from Europe to China, pipeline gas from Russia to Europe did not fill the gap.

Gas prices across Europe on Monday surged another 10% after Russian state-owned gas company Gazprom refused to increase exports to Europe despite record high prices across Europe.

The company has fulfilled its contractual obligations to supply gas in recent months, but Gazprom has been savagely criticized for appearing to be sending little extra money to help meet Europe’s huge demand.

.

EU lawmakers have asked the European Commission to investigate whether the company’s actions are designed to keep market prices high and to put pressure on regulators to discuss the construction of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, a major gas line that is doubling existing gas lines. They urged pressure to approve plans that have room for them. The ability to send gas to Germany via the Baltic Sea.

Nord Stream 2 faced US sanctions and raised concerns that the EU would increase its dependence on energy imports from Russia.

generation gap

The global gas crisis is particularly bad news for the UK. About half of Britain’s electricity is generated by burning fossil fuels in gas-fired power plants, a trend that has only intensified in recent months after a series of problems in the UK’s electricity system.

The aging nuclear power plant had to suffer unplanned outages for maintenance, the main power cables used to import electricity from France were interrupted by a fire, and the UK’s wind turbines were in the windiest months since 1961. while slowing down.

.

The UK also relies heavily on gas for home heating and cooking. However, despite its apparent reliance on fossil fuels for electricity, household and heavy industry, the UK has the lowest amount of gas storage capacity in Europe, leaving the market only exposed to a supply crunch. The UK holds less than 1% of Europe’s stored gas.

The UK has been forced to temporarily run coal power plants to make up for some of this electricity shortfall, paying companies like North Yorkshire’s Drax millions of pounds.

This fragile system faces more challenges over the next few years as most UK nuclear power plants supplying up to 20% of its electricity will be shut down by the end of the decade. A new nuclear power plant called Hinkley Point C in Somerset is being built to replace it.

Unlimited entry into the capped energy market

The UK can be expected to collapse many suppliers over the coming winter, forcing millions to switch to new, more expensive suppliers as government policies on strict price regulation clash with looser rules for businesses to enter the market. There is.

Energy price caps cap the energy base rate twice a year based on energy supply costs. It is expected to rise more than 12% from October 1st and is expected to rise again in April next year. But the hike won’t be quick for dozens of smaller energy suppliers who don’t have enough pockets to wait for the next cap hike.

.

Many smaller suppliers have joined the market after regulators lowered the barriers to entry in the energy supply market in 2014, allowing entrepreneurs to set up energy companies without close links with large banks and investors. It is designed to increase competition for existing Big Six vendors and the market has expanded from less than 12 to 70 at the beginning of the year.

Regulators have already withdrawn the plan, setting a more stringent financial stress test for companies wishing to become energy suppliers. But the energy crisis could undo seven years of loose regulation over six months, with only 10 suppliers on standby until spring, according to some fears.

.fossil fuel heavy industry

The impact of the energy crisis is not limited to suppliers struggling with rising energy rates. Large steelmakers, chemical plants and manufacturers are all vulnerable to energy cost shocks and are already experiencing financial pain from energy price shocks.

The steel industry association UK Steel has warned that steel manufacturers are already shutting down operations during peak power demand hours to avoid record high prices. Due to skyrocketing gas costs, two fertilizer companies in Teesside and Cheshire were closed for the winter, while another fertilizer company in Hull cut production by 40%.

This has a cascading effect on agriculture, meat production, and food and beverage industries. One of the byproducts of fertilizer plants is carbon dioxide, used to make carbonated drinks, and dry ice, used to keep food cold during transport. It is also used in slaughterhouses to stun animals before slaughter.

Governments are faced with growing demands to address their unaffordable energy problems before eroding the UK’s post-COVID-19 economic recovery. The UK may not run out of gas, but a shortage of cheap gas will be a problem.

