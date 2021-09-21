RuPaul’s Drag Race UK: RuPaul UK Season 3, UK Drag Race Release Date, Where to Watch and Who’s Queen of the Year?





Yes. The popular reality show is preparing for a third season off the British coast. Mama Ru is trying to figure out who could be Britain’s next Drag superstar.

Hosted by RuPaul Charles, the show was acclaimed by many critics and was nominated for several awards, and tracks from shows such as Bing Bang Bong topped the iTunes UK charts.

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Series 1 has so far received 15.6 million requests on iPlayer and the show was a huge hit on BBC Three.

Originally aired in the United States in 2009, the show was called The Olympics of Drag and the franchise has expanded worldwide from countries like Spain and Australia.

When is RuPaul UK season 3 and where can I watch it?

A teaser video from the official RuPauls Drag Race UK Twitter page confirmed their return to screens in the fall.

However, the BBC has since confirmed that the show will return to our screens this week, with an opening episode starting at 7pm on BBC iPlayer on Thursday 23rd September.

Who is the guest judge for RuPauls Drag Race Season 3?

Kathy Burke, Emma Burton, Alesha Dixon, Judi Love, Nicola Coughlan, Lulu, Nadine Coyle and Little Mixs Leigh-Anne Pinnock are the confirmed judges for Season 3 so far and regular guest judges Michelle Visage, Graham Norton and Graham Carr. He will also return to the show.

Who is the queen of this year’s RuPaul Drag Race UK season 3?

RuPaul and BBC Three revealed which Queen will follow the runway in Season 3 on August 17th. One Queen will be familiar to British viewers. Veronica Green from season 2 contracted Covid last year and had to leave. -19.

The show will challenge each skilled drag race competitor with a series of specially designed challenges each week as they compete for the title of Britain’s next-generation drag race superstar.

Queen of the Year (in no particular order):

– Veronica Green, 35, from Rochdale, returns after contracting Covid in Series 2

– Victoria Scone, 27, from Cardiff

– Vanity Milan, age 29, South London

– Scarlett Hallett, age 26, East London

– Crystal Versace, 19, Kent

– Kitty Scott-Closs, age 29, Birmingham

– Ella Vaday, 32, Dagenham

– Elektra Fence, 29, Burnley

– Charity Kase, 24, Lancashire

– Choriza May 30th, Newcastle

