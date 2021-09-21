UK employees get the right to request flexible work from day one | work and career





Employees have the right to request flexible work from the moment they join the company, and if a company refuses to do so, they must explain the reason.

The plan is also being claimed to mandate flexible working by obliging employers to respond more quickly to such requests and fundamentally reshaping the way people work in a post-epidemic world.

But before the document is released, unions are warning that the offer isn’t enough and rather than forcing people to demand flexible working hours, job advertisements should state what kind of options are available for the role.

The advisory document due to be released by the Department of Business, Energy and Industry Strategy (Beis) on Thursday comes from a broader program called the Good Work Plan that began in 2019.

It is examining the full range of flexible workdays, including work-sharing, so-called compressed hours, working more hours in less time, working less or other hours, or working from home for some or all of the time.

Although the proposal has not yet been released, it is understood that the key recommendation would be to allow flexible working hours from the first day of employment, rather than having to wait six months as it is now.

At the same time, businesses must respond to requests faster than the current maximum of three months. If the request is denied, the employer must explain the reasons and offer an alternative work placement.

The TUC said this would not be enough to fulfill the government’s manifesto promise to make flexible work a default option, noting that at least some workers have been able to request flexible work under the law since 2003, and that telework is beyond the explosive level. . Little has changed since then during Covid.

Sue Coe, TUC’s Chief Equality Policy Officer, said that labor force survey statistics show that between 2013 and 2020, the proportion of people who worked flexibly increased from 26% to 30%.

Looking at it, it says this is a policy that works, but needs a bit of fine-tuning to work? She said.

Labour’s Deputy Leader Angela Rayner said: Labor will give workers the right to request flexible work as well as the right to flexible work and give all workers all rights from the first day of work.

The post-pandemic new normal should mean a new deal for all workers based on flexibility, security and enhanced rights in the workplace.

While other statistics show that a third of requests for flexible work have been denied, a study conducted by Beis and the Equal and Human Rights Commission found that nearly four in 10 working mothers did not request the type of flexible work they wanted . It was often because they thought they would be rejected, but there were also many women who feared that working flexibly would damage their careers.

What we’ve always said is that the right to ask is the right to be denied by too many people. The government’s efforts to adopt a flexible working system are commendable. But even for those who aren’t turned down, what we see all too often is the people who pay the price for flexible work because it’s not standard, especially women.

Covid has shown that one type of flexible working remotely working can be deployed to millions of people almost instantly, Co said. Of course, if you are a train driver, you cannot work from home. But what the pandemic has shown us is that flexible working is exceptionally achievable. What we need is the ambition to make basic flexible working a reality, rather than limited fiddling with the edges of policies we’ve already seen.

Beis did not comment before the consultation was announced, but it is understood that officials believe the proposal is a reasonable attempt to strike a balance between the needs of employees and the needs of employers.

