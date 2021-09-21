Askey and Mellor win HSBC UK





Lewis Askey and Amira Mellor won an overwhelming solo victory in the elite race in the first round of HSBC UK. | Derby National Trophy Series.

Derby’s Moorway Stadium hosted returning contenders and enthusiastic spectators over the weekend, featuring some of the best cyclocross racing the country has to offer.

After a strong season she claimed top 10 results on HSBC UK | Route Series and HSBC UK | Amira Mellor, the National Cross-Country Series race, won the title with a solo ride on the Spectra Wiggle p/b Vitus.

Mellor is followed by Anna Flynn (Edinburgh RC), Abbie Manley (Race Team in Montezuma), Alderney Baker (Team Empella Cyclo-Cross.Com), Xan Crees (Spectra Wiggle p/b Vitus) and Ishbel Strathdee (VeloRevolution- WPCycles). It was.

Before halfway through, Mellor moved away from Flynn and set off alone with a small lead. Meanwhile, the chase was shattered. Manley was far away and Baker and Cree were 10 seconds behind to maintain third place, while Strathdee was eliminated from the top five.

While the pursuers traded blows, Mellor took the victory with plenty of time to sit alone and enjoy the moment. Flynn took the U23 crown in 12 seconds and Manly finished third.

In the Elite Men’s Race, 20-year-old Lewis Askey was a favorite in a recent free race with the Equipe Cycliste Groupama-FDJ taking WorldTour a step further on the road. The race aimed at stopping Askey had a strong field with five-time British Cyclo-cross Champion Ian Field (Spectra Wiggle p/b Vitus), a young Belgian, Arno van den Broeck (VDB Cycling Team), a former player. Cyclo-cross National Trophy Round Winner, Rory McGuire (Leslie Bike Shop-Bikers Boutique).

The crash damaged the opening lap, piled up and the main field entered the first corner and slowed down along a tree line in the middle of the course. One underdog was Toby Barnes (Schamel p/b Kloster Kitchen), who finished fifth on the day.

Field, van den Broeck and McGuire chased hard, but could not come close to the fierce speed Askey had set. He took the overwhelming lead on the last lap for a win Askey deserved. Arno van den Broeck distanced Field from the final lap to finish second and Field finished third six seconds ahead of McGuire.

juniors

Ella Maclean-Howell won the junior women’s race in over 40 seconds with a decisive victory over Tofauti Everyone Active. She had a 15 second gap by the end of lap 1 and the win was unquestioned. Maclean-Howell had the fastest time on all but one of the six laps.

It looked like a simple three-man chase group would form, but the gap quickly widened as Libby Bell (Garden Shed UK-Ribble-Verge Sport) further clinched second place over 35th-placed Elizabeth McKinnon (Derwentside CC). 3 seconds later, 3rd place.

Tofauti Everyone Active continued their strong run in the junior men’s race, with Callum Laborde winning the fiercely competitive event ahead of Ben Askey (Backstedt Bike Performance RC) and Oliver Akers (Garden Shed UK-Ribble-Verge Sport).

Akers started out the strongest, but slipped back as the race progressed and Askey jumped him into second place.

Laborde persistently pushed the chase alone by Askey. The gap wasn’t big enough to relax, and a nail-biting finish managed to hold his lead until the end, throwing Askey in stone while Akers went down another 22 seconds to return home.

Men’s U16

Sebastian Grindley (Garden Shed UK-SCOTT) took the lead from the first lap, beating Alfie Amey (DB Racing) and Peter Carpenter (Sutton Cycling Club) for a solo win. 2nd and 3rd places were decided by the narrowest margins, with Amey overtaking Carpenter by half a second.

photo credit: Mick Vaughn

Men’s U14

A strong start for Leon Atkins (Welwyn Wheelers CC) in the men’s U14 race saw him bring an early 30 second lead that could take them to the finish line. George Cooper (Sherwood Pines Cycles Forme) took second place, beating Harrison Evans (Sleaford Wheelers Cycling Club) close to the midpoint.

photo credit: Mick Vaughn

Women’s U16

Cat Ferguson (Hope Factory Racing) is back from behind with a stunning victory in the U16 Women’s Race. After one lap, she reversed a 10 second deficit and beat Alice Colling (Shibden Cycling Club) and Aine Doherty (VC Glendale) by nearly 20 seconds.

photo credit: Mick Vaughn

Women’s U14

Anna Lloyd of VC Londres won the tough match against Zoe Roche of WXC World Racing, and Aelwen Davies (Velo Myrddin CC p/b Y Beic) distanced herself on the final lap to win the upcoming U14 Women’s Race. Third.

photo credit: Mick Vaughn

female veterans

In the women’s veteran race, Ceris Styler defeated Caroline Reuters (Dulwich Paragon CC) by an overwhelming margin in two minutes. Alison Kinloch (PH‐MAS – Paul Milnes Cycles) finished third 45 seconds later.

male veteran 40-49

Paul Oldham (Hope Factory Racing) extended the lead to the line after 25 minutes of racing, beating fellow competitor Adrian Lansley (Pedalon.co.uk). Paul Lloyd (Banjo Cycles/Raceware) defeated Tony Fawcett (SCOTT Racing) for third place after a final lap battle for the final stage of the podium.

male veteran 50-59

Nicholas Craig (SCOTT Racing) won the men’s 50-59 veteran race by aiming a gun more than a minute ahead of Mike Simpson (Beeline Bicycles RT) and Nicholas Whitley (Chester RC).

photo credit: Mick Vaughn

Male Veteran 60+

Robin Delve (Mid Devon CC) showed calm consistency as the only rider under 47 minutes in the men’s 60+ veteran race. Michael Davies (Pedal Power Loughborough) beat Peter Harris (Pearce Cycles RT) for second and third places.

platform

Here is the full list of podium layouts:

elite men

1. Luis ASCII (Equipe Cycliste Groupama-FDJ)2. Arno van den Broeck (VDB Cycling Team)3. Ian Field (Spectra Wiggle p/b Vitus)

elite women

1. Amira Meller (Spectra Wiggle p/b Vitus)2. Anna Flynn (Edinburgh RC)3. Abbey Manly (Race Team in Montezuma)

Men under 23 years old

1. Luis ASCII (Equipe Cycliste Groupama-FDJ)2. Arno van den Broeck (VDB Cycling Team)3. Rory McGuire (Leslie Bike Shop – Bikers Boutique)

Women under the age of 23

1. Anna Flynn (Edinburgh RC)2. Abbie Manley (Race Team in Montezuma)3. Alderney Baker (Tim Empela Cyclo-Cross.Com)

junior man

1. Column Labod (Tofauti Everything Active)2. Ben Askey (Backstead Bike Performance RC)3. Oliver Acres (Garden Shed UK-Ribble-Verge Sport)

junior women

1. Ella Maclean-Howell (Topauty Every1 Active)2. Libby Bell (Garden Shed UK-Ribble-Verge Sport)3. Elizabeth McKinnon (Derwentside CC)

Men’s U16

1. Sebastian Grindley (Garden Shed UK-SCOTT)2. Alfie Amy (DB Racing)3. Peter Carpenter (Sutton Cycling Club)

Men’s U14

1. Leon Atkins (Welwin Wheelers CC)2. George Cooper (Sherwood Pines Cycles Forme)3. Harrison Evans (Sleeford Wheelers Cycling Club)

Women’s U16

1. Cat Ferguson (Hope Factory Racing)2. Alice Calling (Shibden Cycling Club)3. Ain Doherty (VC Glendale)

Women’s U14

1. Anna Lloyd (VC Londres) 2. Zoe Roche (WXC World Racing) 3. Aelwen Davies (Velo Myrddin CC p / b The Bike)

female veterans

1. Seris styler2. Caroline Reuters (Dulwich Paragon CC)3. Alison Kinloch (PH-MAS – Paul Milnes Cycles)

male veteran 40-49

1. Paul Oldham (Hope Factory Racing)2. Adrian Lansley (Pedalon.co.uk)3. Paul Lloyd (banjo cycle/racewear)

male veteran 50-59

1. Nicholas Craig (SCOTT Racing)2. Mike Simpson (Beeline Bicycles RT)3. Nicholas Whiteley (Chester RC)

Male Veteran 60+

1. Robin Delve (mid Devon CC)2. Michael Davis (Pedal Power Rough Borough)3. Peter Harris (Pearce Cycles RT)

