Worst place in England? From Skegness to Grimsby, it feels like living somewhere voted ‘garbage town’





Fury as Skegness has been voted the worst beach town destination ever

It’s a formula as old as the local newspaper itself. Write something really horrendous about your town, wait for horrific reactions from creepy locals and local legislators or mayors, and fill the pages with free content next week.

But is there anything unique to the UK in this poll, which ranks the worst beach resorts and 10 worst places to live?

Every year there is another survey that puts boots in different ways: Hull, Skegness, Thanet, Dover, Grimsby or Huddersfield, Bodmin and Greenock.

Some are exhaustive and exhaustive studies using data from the National Statistical Office. Some find clicks and run on humorous websites.

The Skegness Survey was published by the consumer organization Who?. But whatever the outcome, they tend to face a strange mixture of the exultation and horror of former and current locals.

One person who could be responsible for breathing new life into the genre is Sam Jordison, co-author of Crap Towns: The 50 Worst Places to Live in Britain, which came out almost 20 years ago.

Published in 2003, it hit the shelves shortly after Office, a sitcom showing Slough’s dismal brutality and fury, arrived on our screens.

Sam Jordison is the author of Crap Towns (Photo: Amy Jordison).

At the time, Jordison defended a fairly poignant assessment of Hull, Cumbernauld and Bexhill-on-Sea, saying it was funny.

One of the reasons this book worked for me was the feeling of Bruce Springsteen. He should go bankrupt, but he criticizes his hometown because he secretly loves it.

It became a huge hit, producing follow-up books and imitation versions. He says Jordisons’ inspiration for the book grew near Morecambe. It’s a beautiful place, but decades of bad planning and outrageous supermarket development.

Built in 1933, the Midland Hotel, one of Britain’s finest Art Deco structures, has been completely destroyed.

The last image in the book was human poop left on the steps of Midland, along with a bath towel that someone used to wipe their ass. It looked so symbolic and terrifying.

But what about the receiving end? When your town, the place you didn’t escape from, is nominated for the worst?

It’s nerve-racking, says Paul Bristow. He grew up in Peterborough and is now the city’s Conservative MP, voted the best place to live in the UK for the past 3 years by website ilivehere.co.uk.

It has a very practical effect. People who don’t live here quote it back to you. And they don’t know the city, our open spaces, our road network, our hard-working people, and everything Peterborough strives for. It has a detrimental effect.

Peterborough was voted the best place to live in the last 3 years by a website (Photo by Oli Scarff/Gettty)

He did not shy away from advocating for growth, arguing that it mattered whether outsiders had bad opinions, even if the majority of locals liked it. If we’re looking to attract people and businesses from outside the city and we have relatively cheap housing, they won’t see us as an option. All they would read was an article about the worst place in England.

Of course, the poll only gained traction because it had some of the truth.

Peterborough may be the gateway to Fens and boasts a 900-year-old cathedral, but John Lewis recently decided that department stores have no future in the city.

Gareth Barker, 47, a resident of Peterborough, who moved from the northeast to Cambridgeshire from the northeast 20 years ago, said John Lewis was a sad death. He said he enjoys raising his family there.

I love this place and proud to live in Peterborough.

He has a theory as to why polls are bad. But what I am fascinated with about these worst cities is that they are cities or cities in the shadow of better rival cities or cities.

Peterborough has Cambridge. Got Leeds from Huddersfield. Sunderland got Newcastle.

The ilivehere.co.uk polls are widely reported in various newspapers. However, how the rankings are determined is very opaque. If members of the public write harsh reviews, anyone can vote.

Dirty, filthy and full of fools. Huddersfield is ahead of Liverpool after Peterborough, according to one anonymous poster, which is a terrible place to live.

Most locals in Peterborough don’t share the dark views of the town (Photo: Oli Scarff/Getty).

The website has the following disclaimer. All articles are provided for entertainment purposes only, but do not specify who operates them. It upsets the mayor of Cambridgeshire and the Mayor of Peterborough, Dr. Nik Johnson. If people really believe in something, they are willing to name it for themselves. Like all the worst trolls, their anonymity is not worth any thought.

The people running the website were contacted by i but didn’t want to make any comments.

However, the popularity of annual polls suggests a lack of civic pride in the UK or some parts of the UK. Few cities can see the Union flag fluttering proudly in the city hall next to a particular county or city symbol, as seen in many French cities, for example.

Nextdoor can unite communities, but crime and abuse can also grow in online neighborhood groups.

This lack of civic pride may be the result of the UK being the most economically unequal country in Europe, so the economic disparities between our cities tend to be larger than those seen in other European countries, Professor Danny Dorling said. says: Oxford University.

He points out that the UK has a culture of students leaving their hometowns to attend the university on the other side, much more than in Europe.

According to the Higher Education Policy Institute, in the UK just before the coronavirus, more than 80% of full-time students left home to study, compared to just 18% in most European countries.

Dorling says that won’t happen in a country that he thinks has less garbage and supertowns and more decent cities.

But things seem to be changing as the recent pandemic accelerates the trend of students studying closer to home.

Making the city less trash Next year, Stockton-on-Tees in Co Durham plans to demolish the unloved 70s Castlegate shopping center (above) and replace it with a five-acre riverside park. This is the most daring example of a move to improve residents’ sense of well-being by replacing shops and roads with green spaces. Manchester has revised its plans for the Mayfield Regeneration Project to include floodable meadows and sports and play areas along the waterfront and wilderness areas. Sheffield City Council is proposing a 1.5-acre downtown public park on the site originally designated as a multi-storey car park. In Southampton, the city is planning a redevelopment. The Bargate shopping area has a linear park that makes the most of the views of the old city walls that were previously hidden behind the shopping center buildings.

The epidemic can also undermine attitudes towards garbage villages. Real estate listing site Rightmove publishes the Happy at Home index, which lists the 10 best and bottom 10 places to live in the UK.

24,000 people are very thorough, answering surveys about their homes and house prices, their communities, amenities, neighbors and safety.

In 2015, Harrogate took first place, with all the worst places being in Greater London, with Barking and Dagenham taking the worst places. However, in 2020, it quietly removed the bottom ten list from press releases and websites. Rightmove’s Amy Murphy says: We decided to focus on the happiest places.

She denied the cancellation under pressure from real estate agents who were frustrated by the stress that her area was unhappy, adding: People are proud of where they live.

People leaving the city for cheap rent, community and greenery in the countryside during lockdown

Will the Crap Towns 20th Anniversary Edition work? Jodison is suspicious.

I used to say it was a book full of self-deprecating humor, but nobody takes it too seriously, he says. But right now, it’s unsettling to say that because people have lost some sense of humor. Politically and economically, the situation feels more desperate than it was in 2003.

Hull was originally one of the garbage towns, but in 2017 it was a city of British culture (Photo: Andy Medcalf/Getty)

One thing is clear. Just because your city has a bad reputation doesn’t mean it has to be.

Originally named Crab Town, Hull was the City of British Culture in 2017.

I thought it was fantastic, Jordison says. He said he always hoped his book would cause a revival. Hull itself wasn’t depressing. It was too old, neglected, and forgotten. But there was always a possibility.

People in Hull were delighted to see how bad it was, but Mark Jones, a native of the city, said: But outside pitchers scorned him for doing so. He is currently the Director of Regeneration on the Hull City Council.

He points out that many post-industrial cities and towns have lost their sense of location due to decentric government policies. So Manchester and Leeds will compete for the northern capital. And independent cities like Hull are slightly off the map.

However, Hull’s renaissance wasn’t spurred by its trash stigma, but by attracting many companies to replace the lost fishing and shipping industries, especially manufacturing companies, opening wind farm blade mills in cities like Siemens Gamesa. Reckitt to expand your healthcare business.

A major concern for production companies is whether they can have the right people and the right skills. However, the image and quality of a place play a key role because employees want a decent place to live.

The defining image of Crap Towns was the Midland Hotel in Morecombe. It has been completely refurbished and reopened in 2008. Double rooms with views are now over $350 per night. Not all garbage towns are meant to be.

