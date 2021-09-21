Soaring Inflation Bite Forces More Borrowers Than Expected UK | budget deficit





The British government was forced to borrow more than expected in August as soaring inflation caused debt interest payments to rise.

As the UK economy recovers from lockdown, the government’s budget deficit narrowed to 20.5 billion in August, reducing the gap between spending and income to 20.5 billion from about 26 billion in the same month a year ago, the UK’s Statistics Office said.

However, according to the latest snapshot, interest payments on the national debt increased by 84% compared to the same month a year ago, as gains from a rebound in tax revenues and lower government spending were offset by inflation.

City economists expect August borrowing to be around $15.6 billion.

Debt interest payments were lower than in July, but interest on government bonds stood at 6.3 billion won in August, up 2.9 billion won from the same month a year ago, according to the most recent snapshot when service costs soared to a monthly high. .

Reflecting the surge in government borrowing during the pandemic, net public sector debt stood at 2.2 trillion at the end of August, about 97.6% of GDP, the highest ratio since March 1963.

ONS also raised its borrowing estimate for the fiscal year by the end of March 2021 by $27.1 billion, bringing the Covid-19 deficit, the worst public fiscal blow since World War II, to 325.1 billion.

This is because projected losses on government-funded emergency COVID-19 loans to government-funded $20.9 billion businesses are included in public finance estimates for the first time, it said. It accounts for about a quarter of the total 80 billion emergency loans to businesses, but the expected loss is lower than the previous $27 billion forecast by the budget department.

The figures come as Rishi Sunak cuts emergency coronavirus aid plans and prepares to draw up the government’s post-epidemic tax and spending plans in next month’s fall budget and three-year spending review.

The prime minister said on the latest figures that the government will continue to support businesses and workers in reconstruction work from the epidemic. At the same time, he said, we are determined to take intensive and responsible steps to control our debt to get our public finances on track.

The UK economic recovery has stalled in recent months as severe shortages of workers and supplies have squeezed growth. Inflation has also soared to its highest level in a decade, largely due to temporary factors as the economy recovers from the pandemic.

ONS said the recent high level of debt interest payments was mainly due to movements in the Retail Price Index (RPI) inflation measure, where some government bonds are pegged. The RPI rose to 4.8% in August, the highest level in a decade from 0.5% a year earlier.

Economists expect borrowings for fiscal 2021-22 to fall by about $25 billion from March forecasts, despite a surge in interest payments. Martin Beck, EY Item Club’s chief economic adviser, said: “This reflects the impact of a strong recovery that has increased revenues and reduced spending on government-funded initiatives.

